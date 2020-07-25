Senior Fatah official killed by PA policemen

A senior official with the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction in the West Bank was shot dead on Saturday during a clash with Palestinian Authority security forces, Palestinian sources said.Emad al-Din Abu al-Ameed, 54, secretary-general of Fatah in the Balata suburb of Nablus, was fatally shot by PA security officers, PA Governor of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, confirmed, describing the incident as “unfortunate.” Ramadan announced the formation of a commission of inquiry into the killing of al-Ameed. The sources said four other people, including two police officers, were wounded during the clash between a number of residents and the PA security forces.The confrontation erupted when PA policemen tried to close a business in Balata due to the coronavirus precautionary measures.
Al-Ameed and other Fatah activists tried to prevent the policemen from arresting the owner of the business for violating the coronavirus measures, witnesses said. During the confrontation, the police officers fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the protesters, they added.Al-Ameed was shot in the leg and died shortly after he was transferred to a local hospital. His death sparked a wave of protests in Nablus and scores of Fatah activists took to the streets and called for avenging the death of the senior Fatah official.
