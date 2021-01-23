The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sudan working to cancel Israel boycott law - report

The sovereign council denied that discussions to cancel the law were taking place.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 23, 2021 14:21
Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan July 18, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan July 18, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Sudan is expected to discuss cancelling the law that forbids establishing relations with Israel, according to a claim made on Saturday by a source in the country's Justice Ministry. The report was first published by "Makan" Kan News' Arabic news source. 
The boycott law in Sudan has been in effect since 1958, and outlaws business with citizens of Israel as well as business relationships with Israeli companies or companies with Israeli interests. The law also forbids the direct or indirect import of any Israeli goods. 
Authorities in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, are working to cancel the boycott in order to advance the peace process with Israel, according to the Makan report. On January 6th, Sudan joined the Abraham Accords and signed a peace agreement with Israel.
In an interview to British publication Asharq Al-Awsat, a senior official in Sudan's sovereign council denied the reports, and explained that the council is not expected to discuss cancelling the law. It was also reported that the Justice Ministry may discuss it without involving the council. 


Tags Peace sudan Peace Deal With Israel sudan israel Abraham Accords
