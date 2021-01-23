Sudan working to cancel Israel boycott law - report

The boycott law in Sudan has been in effect since 1958, and outlaws business with citizens of Israel as well as business relationships with Israeli companies or companies with Israeli interests. The law also forbids the direct or indirect import of any Israeli goods.

Authorities in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, are working to cancel the boycott in order to advance the peace process with Israel, according to the Makan report. On January 6th, Sudan joined the Abraham Accords and signed a peace agreement with Israel.

In an interview to British publication Asharq Al-Awsat, a senior official in Sudan's sovereign council denied the reports, and explained that the council is not expected to discuss cancelling the law. It was also reported that the Justice Ministry may discuss it without involving the council.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}