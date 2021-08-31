The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Syrian army steps up offensive on rebel redoubt in southwest city

Witnesses and military sources that dozens of improvised missiles were fired into Deraa al-Balaad by the Syrian military's pro-Iranian Fourth Division, backed by Iranian-financed local militias.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 31, 2021 18:49
Syrian army soldiers gesture in southern Idlib province, Syria in this handout released by SANA on March 5, 2020. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syrian army soldiers gesture in southern Idlib province, Syria in this handout released by SANA on March 5, 2020.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syrian elite forces aided by pro-Iranian militias stepped up an offensive on Tuesday against a rebel enclave in a southwestern pocket bordering Jordan and Israel, according to residents, military and opposition sources.
Fighting escalated earlier this week after the collapse of a Russian peace plan meant to avert an all-out offensive against Deraa al-Balaad, the core of the city of Deraa that has defied state authority since surrounding Deraa province was recaptured by President Bashar al-Assad's forces in 2018.
Witnesses and military sources that dozens of improvised missiles were fired into Deraa al-Balaad by the Syrian military's pro-Iranian Fourth Division, backed by Iranian-financed local militias.
Army sources said troops that have encircled the urban rebel bastion for the last two months brought forward reinforcements on Monday ahead of a final thrust into the center of Deraa.
Deraa al-Balaad was the birthplace of peaceful protests against autocratic Assad family rule that broke out a decade ago - part of the pro-democracy Arab Spring uprisings - before spreading in response to deadly crackdowns by security forces and morphing into a devastating civil war.
The latest army campaign came amid a spate of attacks over the past 24 hours by remnants of rebel groups on army checkpoints and outposts in Dael, Jasem and other towns across Deraa province, opposition sources and residents said.
SYRIAN ARMY soldiers gesture last week in Kafr Hamra, in Syria’s Aleppo province. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)SYRIAN ARMY soldiers gesture last week in Kafr Hamra, in Syria’s Aleppo province. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)
A Western intelligence source said several thousand families in towns caught in the crossfire had fled to safer areas near the Jordanian border where the Jordanian army was on alert for a possible new wave of refugees.
The Syrian army said at least four soldiers were killed in ambushes on troops in the towns of Sanameen and Nawa, and that rebel shelling had caused several casualties in residential areas.
Government forces, aided by Russian air power and Iranian militias, retook Deraa province in 2018, and Moscow assured Israel and the United States at the time that it would prevent Iranian-backed militias from encroaching on the border zone.
That deal forced thousands of Western-backed rebels to hand over heavy weapons but kept Assad's forces from entering Deraa al Balaad, whose administration remained in opposition hands.
Local elders said rebels told Russian mediators they had rejected an ultimatum delivered overnight by the army to hand over their light arms and allow troops to set up checkpoints inside Deraa al-Balaad.
Pro-Assad forces have prevented food, medical and fuel supplies coming into Deraa al-Balaad but opened a corridor for civilians to leave, according to local officials and residents.
The United States and its allies have voiced concern about Assad's military campaign in Deraa, which they say is challenging Russia's pledge to maintain stability and rein in Iran-backed militias hostile to Israel.
Assad withstood the long insurgency against him and has regained control of around 70% of Syria with Russian and Iranian help. But Idlib in the far northwest remains under rebel control and patches of the northeast are in Kurdish hands.


Tags Syria Iran Syria syrian army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz was right to meet Abbas and work for stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.
4

A Shabbat to remember with Prime Minister Bennett - reporter's notebook

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praying at the Willard Hotel in Washington on Wednesday.
5

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by