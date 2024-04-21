Those who bless you will be blessed, those who curse you will be cursed - opinion

The recent attack by Iran, in which hundreds of missiles and drones were launched toward Israel, could have resulted in a catastrophic loss of life and major destruction. However, the fact that 99% of them were intercepted, is nothing short of miraculous. This display of divine protection is a clear sign to all that the Jewish people are under the watchful eye of God and that those who seek to harm them will ultimately fail. No other nation in history can claim such divine intervention.

The Jewish people are God’s chosen nation, and as such, are divinely protected. No amount of missiles or artillery can overcome the will of God, and any nation that seeks to harm the Jewish people will inevitably face divine retribution.

The recent attack by Iran on Israel and the miraculous protection of the Jewish people serve as a stark reminder of the long history of animosity towards the Jews and the divine protection that has accompanied them through the ages. The attempted destruction of the Jewish people by the ancient Persians, as recounted in the story of Purim, and the recent threats by Iran (Persia again) and their allies in the region, are just a few examples of the challenges that the Jewish people have faced and overcome – time and time again – and with the Divine Presence, will once again overcome.

The recent message from the Islamic Republic’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which he wrote of defeating Israel in his Hebrew-language post on X stating that with God’s help, Iran will destroy the Jews (which evidently God has not agreed to), showcases his ignorance and displays the same disturbing hate and envy of the Jewish nation that always blinds its enemies.

Throughout centuries, the Jewish people have faced countless enemies who have tried to destroy them, yet they have survived and thrived against all odds, while all the enemies of the Jews have perished, lost power, and disappeared.

As my close friend Mike Huckabee (former governor of Arkansas and Republican presidential nominee) quotes again and again from the Bible (Numbers 24:9 and Genesis 12:3) stating that those who bless the Jews will be blessed and those who curse the Jews will be cursed.

Resilience amidst persecution

Police officers stand guard as National Health Service (NHS) workers protest outside Wellington House against the contract NHS has with Palantir Technologies UK, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain April 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

As a member of the Jewish community, I am the grandchild of four Holocaust survivors. Hearing their stories of entire families brutally murdered by the Nazis including my grandparents’ original spouses and children. Despite the unimaginable horrors they endured, my grandparents remained steadfast in their faith in a higher power. They instilled in me and in the next generation an unwavering pride in belonging to God’s chosen people and subject to His divine mercy at all times.

The Jewish people have a long history of surviving persecution and atrocities, dating back to ancient times. From the Babylonian exile to the Spanish Inquisition and most recently the Holocaust, they have faced countless challenges, always emerging stronger and more resilient. The idea that Iran or any other nation could, even for a moment, think that they can successfully destroy the Jews is not only historically inaccurate and laughable but goes against our history, attempting to cancel the fact that the Jewish people have survived and thrived for thousands of years, despite numerous attempts at their eradication.

The Palestinians have been the receptors of world support and hundreds of billions of dollars in aid over the past 80 years.

However, they have failed to build a strong and sustainable infrastructure and economy. Why? Because their leaders refuse to stop playing the victim, while continuing to rob the World Bank and stuff their own pockets with billions of dollars from the West, starving their own people, whom they claim to be fighting for, starving, and even using them as human shields, all for self-gain.

In contrast, the Jewish nation has built a thriving and prosperous country, created the most innovative technology in history and is helping to make the world a better place, despite facing constant threats and attacks from hostile neighbors. The Jewish people are dedicated to building; and to bringing blessings into the world, while others focus on destruction and violence.

AS JEWS around the world are gearing up to celebrate Passover, the holiday marking God’s redemption of the Jewish nation from Egyptian slavery, the bottom line is that the nation of Israel is no stranger to persecution and attempts at annihilation by various nations and empires and yet has always survived.

In recent years, Iran has emerged as a major threat. The Iranian regime has repeatedly called for the destruction of Israel and supplied weapons and funding to terrorist groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, who seek to harm Israeli civilians. Despite these threats, Israel has continued to thrive and prosper.

The Holocaust stands as a stark reminder of the atrocities that can be committed against the Jewish people when antisemitism is allowed to flourish unchecked. Six million innocent men, women, and children were murdered simply because of their ethnicity. Today, after that tragic period which should serve as a warning to all nations who harbor hatred towards the Jews, Germany, its primary perpetrator, has become one of Israel’s staunchest allies – recognizing the importance of supporting the Jewish state in the face of ongoing threats from Iran and other antisemitic forces.

The hatred towards the Jews, which has been present throughout history, is a reflection of the ignorance and fear that plague those who seek to harm them. The Jewish people have been accused of all manner of crimes, persecuted, and oppressed in nearly every corner of the world. And yet, they have always managed to overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever.

The protection of the Jewish people by God for thousands of years and against all odds is a testament to the special bond that exists between them and the Almighty. Those who seek to harm the Jewish people out of jealousy would do well to remember this fact and understand that their efforts will ultimately be in vain.

The recent attack by Iran on Israel has only made the nation stronger, serving as a powerful reminder of historical animosity toward the Jews and the divine protection that has accompanied them throughout the ages.

The attempted destruction of the Jewish people by Iran and their allies is just the latest in a long line of challenges that the Jews have faced and overcome. The message is clear – hate will not prevail, and the Jewish people will always be under the protection of the Almighty. Those who seek to harm them will ultimately be punished, and the Jews will continue to thrive and prosper.

In the face of relentless persecution and attempts at annihilation throughout history, the Jewish people have persevered and flourished thanks to divine intervention. Iran and other antisemitic nations would do well to heed the lessons of history and recognize that their efforts to destroy the Jews are futile. God’s chosen nation will always prevail, and any other country that seeks to harm it will ultimately face defeat.

It is time for all nations to embrace tolerance and understanding toward the Jewish people and work for a future of peace and coexistence.

The writer is founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, bridging the business and governmental worlds, stimulating economic opportunity, and positively affecting public policy of governments around the world.