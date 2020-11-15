Timing of report on 'Israeli hit' could aid Biden-Israel relations

A New York Times report that says Israel took out one of the world’s most-wanted Al-Qaeda terrorists in Tehran has major implications for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.First, it illustrates the close relationship between Israel and the United States in combatting terrorism. Second, it could make the new administration more cautious about going soft on an Iran that hosting an Al-Qaeda operative wanted for US embassy bombings in the 1990s. killed at the “behest” of the US. Abu Muhammad al-Masri was killed several months ago in August, so why did the information only come out in November? Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren, noted that the reports of the killing in Tehran led to important questions about Iran’s role in accepting global terrorists, saying: “No one is asking why Iran is hosting al-Qaeda commanders and why the United states should renew a nuclear deal that gives tens of billions of dollars to those who harbor the murderers of 3,000 Americans.” The Associated Press reported on Sunday that the operation to track and kill the terrorist took place earlier this year. The report calls it a “bold intelligence operations by the two allied nations.” The US provided the intelligence on where Masri was living and his alias, and “Israeli agents carried out the killing.”The report says that the terrorist was killed by “Kidon, a unit within the secretive Israeli spy organization Mossad allegedly responsible for the assassination of high value targets.” AL-Masri’s daughter, the widow of Hamzah Bin Laden, the son of Osama Bin Laden, was also killed. Reports say that the killing of this AL Qaeda senior leader could help Israel with the new US administration. This is important because the Biden team is considered close to Israel but is also critical of the Trump administration’s foreign policy. On Iran there was deep divergence between the Trump administration and those who preferred to stay within the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. There is also a lot of discussion about Iran’s role in the region.Initial reports said that Abu Muhammad Al-Masri was
Some depict Iran as more moderate, a regime the US can work with to reduce tensions. Others see the regime as seeking regional hegemony. Iran's development of ballistic missiles and drones, and its role in supporting proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, are often a threat to US allies. The timing of the reports on the killing of the Al-Qaeda leader thus create two converging narratives. First, it provides evidence of the close relationship of the US and Israel and also showcases Israel's capabilities in the region and why the US is such a key ally of Washington. That means that the relationship between Israel and the US is not just one of Washington supporting Jerusalem, but that it goes both ways. Israel provides key capabilities in the region for the Americans. Second, the revelation that Al-Qaeda operatives are being hosted in Iran shows that Iran not only works with Sunni extremists against the West but that it specifically harbors those who killed Americans. Iran could have ejected these terrorists as part of the Iran deal to show it is moderating, but it didn't. This illustrates what many experts in the region have been saying about Iran: Iran's threat is not just about the nuclear program, but the sum of all of the threats Iran poses, including its willingness to work with Al Qaeda.This bursts the bubble of the simplistic narrative that portrays Iran as only a Shi'ite Islamic theocracy, incapable of working with Sunni jihadists. Iran is also a cynical country that does everything it can to oppose the US and US allies. It has never altered that course, despite opportunities to do so. The operation in August revealed that. The timing of the reports on it suggest important ramifications.