Top Egyptian actor speaks out about transgender son

"My daughter Noura is now my son, Nour," Selim said on Al-Qahera Wal Nas (Cairo and the People), adding that "this is what God wanted." According to Selim, his son is currently transitioning. "I was not confused or surprised, because from the day she was born, I could see her as a boy."



Nour himself later appeared on a televised interview with Deutsche Welle's Jaafar Talk, opening up about the struggles he faced and about the process of coming out as trans to his father. "I hesitated before telling my father some 18 or 19 times. I'd standing by his room before knocking on the door, get afraid and go back to my room."

يتحدثان عن رحلة عبور نورا إلى نور. اليوم في الساعة 8 مساء عبر فيسبوك لايف.pic.twitter.com/u48ijc9BS3 لأول مرة هشام سليم وابنه نوريتحدثان عن رحلة عبور نورا إلى نور.اليوم في #جعفر_توك الساعة 8 مساء عبر فيسبوك لايف. #العابر_الجنسي May 5, 2020

The actor said that Nour was boyish as a child, bringing pistols and avoiding feminine clothing. "I was afraid I would do something wrong, taking Nour to a psychiatrist and hearing him talk about hormones and issues beyond his age," he said. "I said to myself I would make sure [to do so] once he is older," he continued, adding he would stand by his son's side through the process.





According to Egyptian Streets, however, after Nour came out to his father the two did face struggles. Selim said his son was upset after he had misgendered him, referring to him with female pronouns. Now, however, Nour's family is supportive and encouraging of him, the site said.





According to the actor, the Egyptian authorities refused to change Nour's gender in his identity documents since they "did not see a man before them," as that was prior to Nour's transition. Although gender reassignment is legal in Egypt, it is restricted by state regulation.





Egypt's LGBTQ community has faced state persecution since vague legislation criminalizing 'immoral behavior' was enacted in 2000 by former president Hosni Mobarak. The laws were used to engage in a crackdown on the state's Queer community and its supporters.





LGBTQ rights rose to the center of Egypt's public discourse after a gay couple was arrested and charged with "violation of honor by threat" and "practicing immoral and indecent behavior." The couple's lawyer demanded the two be released as homosexuality was not deemed a crime, yet the judge ruled that the two had offended religious standards. Various public figures then alleged the comunity was a product of Western influence.





The issue of LGBTQ rights gained social momentum after the 2011 Egyptian Revolution. In 2013, a number of online campaigns against homophobia and transphobia in the country went viral on Facebook and Twitter, according to The Daily Beast.





In 2017, rainbow flags were raised at a concert by local teenagers. Following the incident, hate speech against the community spread and TV hosts shared the teenagers' personal information, leading to a state campaign against the community. At least two Egyptians received refuge in Canada's Rainbow Railroad following the incident, according to CBS.





Two of the people arrested following the incident were charged with disrupting state security, facing a 15-year sentence. The teenagers were detained for three months and were eventually released on bail. In 2019, TV host Mohammed El Gheity was jailed for hosting a gay man on his show, according to The Independent.





Hesham Selim's appearance on the TV show led to yet another wave of support for LGBTQ rights in Egypt on social media, with many praising the actor for his support for his son. "This is a remarkable step and development for transgender people, and a step towards societal acceptance and a greater amount of support than exists now," trans activist Malak al-Kashef wrote on her Facebook page.



