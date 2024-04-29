UAE's future airport expected to be busiest in the world - Here's what it will look like

The United Arab Emirates has given the green light to the establishment of a new airport, which is expected to be the world's busiest and five times the size of the current one.

The new airport will boast hundreds of gates and aviation technologies that are at the forefront of worldwide innovation. Dubai plans to build an entire futuristic city around the airport, which is expected to bolster Dubai's economy further.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also known as Sheikh Mohammed, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Dubai, approved the construction of "Al Maktoum" International Airport earlier this week, with a cost estimated at 128 billion dirhams (around 35 billion dollars), making it the largest capacity airport in the world with up to 260 million travelers.

The new airport will also be among the largest in the world, sprawling over an immense area of 70 square kilometers, five times the size of Dubai's current gigantic airport. In the coming years, all operations of the existing international airport will be transferred to the new airport.

The airport will accommodate 400 aircraft gates and will include five parallel runways. It will feature the most cutting-edge aviation technologies in the world, and it will be operated for the first time at the new airport. Illustrative of ''Al Maktoum'' International Airport's interior, which will be able to host 2260 million passengers (credit: Via Maariv)

The terminal will be located in south Dubai, surrounded by an entire city that will include apartments, hotels, conference centers, and commercial areas. Construction is expected to be completed by 2030.

Current busiest airports around the world

The busiest airports in the world in terms of passenger traffic today are Atlanta International Airport with 110 million passengers per year, Beijing International Airport with 101 million passengers, Dubai's current airport with 90 million passengers, Los Angeles Airport in the United States with 88 million passengers, Tokyo Airport with 86 million passengers, Shanghai Airport with 84 million passengers, and New York's Kennedy Airport with 77 million passengers passing through each year.