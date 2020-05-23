The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UN coronavirus aid going to Palestinian terror-linked groups

Some of the countries that contributed to the COVID-19 emergency response plan were Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Norway, Sweden, Spain and the UK.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 23, 2020 21:56
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Millions of dollars of international funding for the Palestinians’ coronavirus emergency response, coordinated by the World Health Organization and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have gone to organizations with links to terrorism, a new report by NGO Monitor found.
The research institution focused on the funding of non-governmental organizations found that several of the groups funded by OCHA and the WHO are tied to the People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is recognized as a terrorist organization in Israel, the EU, US and Canada, and had staff members arrested and indicted late last year for the murder of 17-year-old Israeli Rina Schnerb.
Among OCHA's NGO partners with ties to the PFLP are the Health Work Committees (HWC), Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC), Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC), and Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR).
HWC's Financial and Administration Director Waleed Hanatsheh bankrolled the PFLP that murdered Schnerb, and is currently standing trial for the murder, as is Samer Arbid, UAWC's financial director. UHWC was identified by USAID as "the PFLP's health organization."
The NGO Monitor report also pointed out that OCHA stated that the aid money was meant to "respond to the public health needs and immediate humanitarian consequences of the pandemic in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip," but many of the activities funded do not appear to be vital or lifesaving. Rather, anti-Israel advocacy ventures were relabeled COVID-19 without substantive contributions to humanitarian aid.
For example, the OCHA coronavirus response includes a "Joint Statement on Israel's Obligations vis-a-vis West Bank and Gaza in Face of Coronavirus Pandemic" by 18 NGOs, calling for Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza to let medical supplies in. OCHA notes in the very situation report in which this statement is listed that Israel does allow medical supplies into Gaza.
Another example is Israeli NGO HaMoked receiving funding for an "urgent letter demanding Sheikh Sa'ed checkpoint is opened," "two urgent letters of impacts of closer on Al Jib checkpoint," among other similar actions. These letters by a HaMoked attorney to Israeli officials are part of the organization's standard tasks. Several other organizations received funding for related letters and press releases.
One such letter was from the Association for Civil Rights in Israel to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and his party "demanding that they fulfill their promise to protect democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law," which seems to have little to do with the COVID-19 pandemic in the West Bank and Gaza, and more to do with internal Israeli politics.
Some of the countries that contributed to the COVID-19 emergency response plan were Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Norway, Sweden, Spain and the UK, in addition to international organizations.
NGO Monitor President Prof. Gerald Steinberg said: “Our report provides a snapshot of what humanitarian aid actually looks like in crisis situations, and the accompanying shortcoming. It appears that key factors for OCHA are the goals of procuring of funds for NGO allies and ‘padding the stats,’ not providing critical humanitarian aid.”


Tags United Nations Palestinian COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by