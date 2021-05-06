Voices from the Arab Press: The war on extremism, 5 years on

Asharq Al-Awsat, Egypt, April 30

When governments fight extremists, they often choose the easiest and most convenient way to address the terrorism threat: by bowing down their heads and accepting the demands of terrorists. The results are always harmful. The extremists end up taking control of society and imposing their agenda on the silent majority, thereby weakening the state and destroying the economy. The more difficult, yet ultimately more beneficial way, of dealing with extremists is to nip terrorism in the bud by dealing with extremism using an iron fist.

This is exactly what Saudi Arabia has done. Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom has battled extremism at its roots – by targeting and eradicating extremist thought and ideology, even before it materializes into actions. Over the course of the past five years, the kingdom succeeded in completely changing its religious discourse, cracking down on hate speech that was masked underneath religious ideology. When he launched this initiative several years ago, the Saudi crown prince vowed to “destroy” any extremist organization operating within the kingdom.

Now, five years later, the extremist rhetoric in Saudi Arabia has disappeared almost completely. If we want an explanation about why violent ideological groups have chosen to target Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman personally, then the answer is clear: They feel threatened. In short, the crown prince is a brave leader. He didn’t back down or waver in the wake of tremendous pressure. He wants to push Saudi Arabia into a new era of development and modernization, and is willing to pay a personal price to do so. He is the true definition of a great statesman who transforms his society.

What is revolutionary about the crown prince’s zero tolerance policy toward extremism is that he vowed to criminalize extremist ideology before it evolves into actual crimes. The crown prince’s policy seeks to prosecute terrorists before they have weapons in their hands. This approach is different from the historical approach with which domestic terrorism has been fought. Indeed, it eliminates the threat before it becomes a real danger.

–Mamdouh al-Muhaini

LET KUWAIT BECOME A STATE OF LAW AGAIN

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, April 29

The bitter reality and horrific events that have been taking place in Kuwait confirm, unfortunately, that we’re living in an era similar to the Iraqi invasion of 1990. Unlike the invasion, however, the enemy we confront today stems from within. It is guided by Kuwaiti citizens who have evaded the law, spread corruption, robbed people of their lives, embezzled public money, and escaped any accountability or punishment.

These individuals benefit from a set of archaic rules that are filled with loopholes, allowing them to continue enacting their crimes undeterred. Take, for example, article 153 of the penal code, which limits the punishment that can be imposed on a man accused of killing his wife, mother, or sister to three years of imprisonment, or a fine of 3,000 rupees in place of life imprisonment, or the death penalty.

One can’t help but wonder why only male murderers are able to escape such punishment by simply paying a fine, while a woman committing the exact same crime will be sent to a lifetime in prison instead. Let’s not forget that Sharia and the holy Koran view murderers the same way whether they are male or female. The only way to put our country back on track is to ensure equal treatment before the law for all. When a person commits murder, he or she must face a death sentence, regardless of whether they are male or female.

We therefore demand that the minister of interior swiftly implement the death penalty for every murder case and deter potential aggressors from committing their crime. It is time that we restore the rule of law in Kuwait and provide equal treatment for all Kuwaitis, male and female, before the law.

–Bahija Behbehani

SAUDI ARABIA: THE VITALITY OF CHANGE AND MODERNIZATION

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 27

In November 2019 I went to Qatif, located in eastern Saudi Arabia, for a short family visit. However, the visit, which was planned to be two weeks, ended up lasting three months, during which I could immerse myself in my hometown. It was the longest time I spent in Qatif in over 13 years. The visit was an opportunity to spend quality time with family and relatives, rekindle old friendships and, most importantly, witness the changes that the region is undergoing.

These changes are not merely economic; they are also social, cultural, behavioral and religious. Qatif, Dammam, Khobar, Dhahran and Riyadh are all cities that I have visited many times during my life. Despite my deep familiarity with these cities where I was born, raised and educated, they seemed different on my last visit. They were vital and active. They weren’t bound by bureaucracy or outdated customs and norms. The changes we’re witnessing in Saudi society are a product of “Vision 2030,” an effort to modernize our nation through development and the promotion of the rule of law.

At the heart of Vision 2030 is the effort to implement real, not fictitious, development projects that benefit the people of Saudi Arabia. Qatif, for example, which had been a deserted coastal city, has recently been connected to other communities in the region through a new network of roads. Also, the city’s municipal services have been improved, and a new promenade has been paved along the waterfront.

Finally, a new hospital has recently been opened. Clearly, the kingdom is undergoing a continuous modernization process. This process is genuine and real; it is not simply meant for publicity or promotion. Saudi policymakers have finally realized that improving the quality of life is not merely in the interest of citizens and residents, but also in the interest of the economy. Qatif is nothing but a simple example of the change these reforms have brought about, and the incredible potential it has to continue shaping Saudi society for many more years to come.

–Hassan Al-Mustafa

THE IMPORTANCE OF CULTURE AND LITERATURE IN POLITICS

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, April 29

When foreign officials and senior dignitaries come on official state visits to Egypt, they typically differ in the sites they want to see and the places they want to visit. I still remember the late Iraqi president Abdul Rahman Arif, who ruled Iraq for a very short period of time that was characterized by relative calm, who came to visit Egypt during his term in office. Arif could have chosen to stop at any major historical, cultural, religious or political site in Cairo, but insisted on visiting the Giza Zoo, because of its heritage, fame, and the diversity of its animals and birds.

In contrast, take the late Tunisian president Zine Al-Abidine Ben Ali who, upon his visit to Egypt, requested to meet the notable writer and Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz, alongside a visit to the Egyptian Museum. His choice reflected the brotherhood between the Egyptian and Tunisian people and their shared affinity toward culture and art. I bring all of this up on the occasion of the recent visit of the president of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, to Egypt. A prominent academic and university professor, Saied focused his visit on a prominent cultural landmark: He attended a Tunisian-Egyptian evening at the Opera House in the presence of the minister of culture, Dr. Inas Abdel Dayem.

Saied’s visit reflected his great appreciation for the Egyptian civilization, and he was concerned with museums and art more than he was interested in tourist attractions. I personally believe that a political leader who has experience and understanding in literature and art is better able to understand and lead his people. The literary and artistic vision broadens one’s perceptions, opens his mind, and allows him to make nuanced decisions on abstract matters.

It is no wonder that the president of Tunisia approached his visit through this lens and made sure to celebrate the two countries’ contributions to the Arab world. The visit of President Kais Saied, who is known for the integrity of the word and clarity of the idea, reminds us once again of the relationship between culture and politics. A shrewd statesman doesn’t need to have political experience; it is enough to be educated and cultured.

By understanding art and literature, a leader will better understand the facts of life and the paths of politics, regardless of his background and without regard to the nature of his qualifications. Culture is a divine gift that allows people to better understand those surrounding them while being able to look into the future and anticipate what is yet to come.

–Mustafa Elfeki





Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb.