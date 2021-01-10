The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Wax statue of former IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani revealed in Tehran

Pictures from the event showed family members and officials posing next to the statue and even kissing it, while some participants stopped to take a selfie with the wax figurine.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 10, 2021 08:45
Wax statue of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Tehran (photo credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY)
Wax statue of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Tehran
(photo credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY)
A wax sculpture of former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was revealed at the Milad Tower in Tehran on Saturday, according to Iranian media.
Soleimani's family, a number of government ministers and artists participated in the unveiling event.
A music video displaying Soleimani's history started off the event followed by speeches and a music video by singer Amiril Arjmand.
Fatemeh Soleimani, the Quds Force commander's daughter, read a letter written by Soleimani at the event as well. The statue will remain on display at the Milad Tower.
Pictures from the event showed family members and officials posing next to the statue and even kissing it, while some participants stopped to take a selfie with the wax figurine.
The statue revealed on Saturday joins a series of statues and other tributes to the assassinated Iranian commander that have been placed across the Middle East by pro-Iranian groups.
In Lebanon, a bust of Soleimani was erected south of Beirut on a street named after him, according to Mehr News. In Gaza, signs praising the Iranian commander were placed in multiple locations, but torn down and defaced by local residents.
A series of statues erected in Iran last year were subjected to ridicule due to their comical appearance, including one statue that was compared to the British comedy character "Mr. Bean."


