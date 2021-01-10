Wax statue of former IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani revealed in Tehran

Soleimani's family, a number of government ministers and artists participated in the unveiling event.

A music video displaying Soleimani's history started off the event followed by speeches and a music video by singer Amiril Arjmand.

Pictures from the event showed family members and officials posing next to Fatemeh Soleimani, the Quds Force commander's daughter, read a letter written by Soleimani at the event as well. The statue will remain on display at the Milad Tower.Pictures from the event showed family members and officials posing next to the statue and even kissing it, while some participants stopped to take a selfie with the wax figurine.

The statue revealed on Saturday joins a series of statues and other tributes to the assassinated Iranian commander that have been placed across the Middle East by pro-Iranian groups.

In Lebanon, a bust of Soleimani was erected south of Beirut on a street named after him, according to Mehr News. In Gaza, signs praising the Iranian commander were placed in multiple locations, but torn down and defaced by local residents.

A series of statues erected in Iran last year were subjected to ridicule due to their comical appearance, including one statue that was compared to the British comedy character "Mr. Bean."

