What does Israel stand to gain from relations with Morocco? - analysis

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco were met with praise in Jerusalem and across Israel.There are about a million Israelis whose family origins are at least party from Morocco, and leading figures have been quoted in the media celebrating the new diplomatic ties, though they already could have traveled to the North African country – and many Israelis have. But beyond that emotional connection for many Israelis, and greater exchanges of tourism that comes with the direct flights that were announced along with normalization, there are plenty of other reasons why relations with Morocco will be beneficial to the Jewish state.Morocco, which has 36.5 million residents, is considered one of the more influential countries in the Arab world and Africa, and has one of the continent's strongest economies. As such, the latest developments can help convince other countries in the region to forge relations with Israel.Israel and Morocco have had secret and open ties at varying times through their histories.In the 1960s, Moroccan King Hassan II gave Israel recordings of an Arab League meeting that helped Israel prepare for the Six Day War in 1967, according to former IDF intelligence chief Shlomo Gazit and the former intelligence officer and cabinet minister Rafi Eitan. That same year, the Mossad helped Morocco abduct a dissident from France.More recently, Morocco has viewed Iran as a threat, cutting ties with Tehran in 2018 because it funded the Western Sahara separatist movement Polisario via Hezbollah. As with Gulf States, opposition to Iran carries a lot of potential for cooperation with Israel on defense matters.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In fact, reports from January of this year indicated that Morocco bought Israeli drones for $48 million.Israel and Morocco exchanged liaison offices in 1995, following the Oslo Accords, marking the start of open – though not full – diplomatic relations between the countries. Morocco then cut ties with Israel in 2000, after the Palestinians launched the Second Intifada.Limited trade between the countries continued even after ties were cut in 2000, with Israel importing $68m. in Moroccan goods and exporting $5m. to Morocco in 2018, according to the Israel Export Institute, and that is likely to grow with the planned direct flights and the sign of approval from King Mohammad VI in the form of normalizing ties.Israel's major exports to Morocco are plastics, as well as machinery and electrical equipment, while Morocco mostly exports vehicles, as well as apparel and accessories to Israel.Israeli government sources view energy as a potential source for cooperation between Israel and Morocco, which does not have much energy resources of its own. Morocco has been importing about 90% of its energy since 2013, and seeks to expand its use of renewable energy. Israel exports natural gas and has expertise in solar energy.In addition, agriculture makes up about 40% of Morocco's economy and a large part of its exports, and could be interested in Israeli agri-tech innovations.