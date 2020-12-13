The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

What does Israel stand to gain from relations with Morocco? - analysis

Israel and Morocco have had secret and open ties at varying times through their histories.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 17:21
A professional skydiver from Morocco carries the national flag as he flies over the pyramids of Giza during the international event "Jump Like a Pharaoh", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Giza, Egypt, November 8, 2020. (photo credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)
A professional skydiver from Morocco carries the national flag as he flies over the pyramids of Giza during the international event "Jump Like a Pharaoh", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Giza, Egypt, November 8, 2020.
(photo credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump’s announcement of diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco were met with praise in Jerusalem and across Israel.
There are about a million Israelis whose family origins are at least party from Morocco, and leading figures have been quoted in the media celebrating the new diplomatic ties, though they already could have traveled to the North African country – and many Israelis have.
But beyond that emotional connection for many Israelis, and greater exchanges of tourism that comes with the direct flights that were announced along with normalization, there are plenty of other reasons why relations with Morocco will be beneficial to the Jewish state.
Morocco, which has 36.5 million residents, is considered one of the more influential countries in the Arab world and Africa, and has one of the continent's strongest economies. As such, the latest developments can help convince other countries in the region to forge relations with Israel.
Israel and Morocco have had secret and open ties at varying times through their histories.
In the 1960s, Moroccan King Hassan II gave Israel recordings of an Arab League meeting that helped Israel prepare for the Six Day War in 1967, according to former IDF intelligence chief Shlomo Gazit and the former intelligence officer and cabinet minister Rafi Eitan. That same year, the Mossad helped Morocco abduct a dissident from France.
More recently, Morocco has viewed Iran as a threat, cutting ties with Tehran in 2018 because it funded the Western Sahara separatist movement Polisario via Hezbollah. As with Gulf States, opposition to Iran carries a lot of potential for cooperation with Israel on defense matters.
In fact, reports from January of this year indicated that Morocco bought Israeli drones for $48 million.
Israel and Morocco exchanged liaison offices in 1995, following the Oslo Accords, marking the start of open – though not full – diplomatic relations between the countries. Morocco then cut ties with Israel in 2000, after the Palestinians launched the Second Intifada.
Limited trade between the countries continued even after ties were cut in 2000, with Israel importing $68m. in Moroccan goods and exporting $5m. to Morocco in 2018, according to the Israel Export Institute, and that is likely to grow with the planned direct flights and the sign of approval from King Mohammad VI in the form of normalizing ties.
Israel's major exports to Morocco are plastics, as well as machinery and electrical equipment, while Morocco mostly exports vehicles, as well as apparel and accessories to Israel.
Israeli government sources view energy as a potential source for cooperation between Israel and Morocco, which does not have much energy resources of its own. Morocco has been importing about 90% of its energy since 2013, and seeks to expand its use of renewable energy. Israel exports natural gas and has expertise in solar energy.
In addition, agriculture makes up about 40% of Morocco's economy and a large part of its exports, and could be interested in Israeli agri-tech innovations.


Tags diplomacy morocco morocco israel normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by