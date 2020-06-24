Why hasn’t Twitter flagged 'kuffar' as a term of abuse

The social media giant Twitter has been seeking to crack down on abusive and racist language. For instance on Tuesday the social media company hid a tweet by US President Donald Trump, labelling it for “abusive behavior.” The tweet had said that protesters might be met by “serious force.” This was considered abusive by Twitter. However, the website continues to host thousands of tweets that use the word “kuffar” or “unbeliever” as a form of abuse. Usually used by Islamists and far-right religious extremists against minorities and those they disagree with, it was often used by ISIS members in 2014 as term of abuse directed at those they sought to genocide, such as Yazidis, Shi’ite Muslims and Christian minorities in Iraq. The term is nevertheless not labelled by the platform. For instance a quick search reveals a tweet on June 22 “if you’re a feminist you basically believe that kuffar ideologies are better than the rights that Allah gave you.” That is a tweet directed as abuse against feminists who the user labels as “unbelievers.” The way the term “kuffar” is used on Twitter often resembles the Nazi term Untermensch or inferior and subhuman.Another tweet on June 24 attacks Iran as the “kuffar regime” while another account with 9,000 followers the same day says that “kuffar must fear us and not vice versa.” On June 19 another user slams Black Lives Matter and feminism and notes “Muslims need to lead rather than be led by the kuffar,” insinuating that these movements are “heathens.” A video of an extremist preacher on June 20 calls for “strike terror in the hearts of the kuffar.” Hatred of US protesters, oddly, has also become part of the incitement campaign on social media. A user named Umm Suleiman says that those “protesting with the kuffar,” referring to protests in the US are kneeling and that this is “not permissible” in the religion. Zahed Muhammad writes on June 21 “may allah allow these kuffar to die with kufr.”Users of Twitter have noticed that pro-ISIS members continue to use the site and call people “kuffar” usually laced with other insults such as calling women “whores” who they object to. On June 21 a user named Ibn Ernest writes of “being increasingly defined by the social media divides between the kuffar, as we become an extension of the kaffir civilization.” The term “kaffir” was a racist term of abuse for black people in South Africa. Yet both it and kuffar, used in an abusive war, are not flagged by Twitter. An extremist video posted on June 18 where a religious scholar supposedly answers questions live, includes the explanation above it “boxing is only allowed if you beat up kuffar.” A user named Akhand Bharat writes on June 18 in reply to a story about India “u r a blot on the face of Islam, u r kuffar, shame on you for being a hard core left liberal.” Another man bashes a pro-LGBT post by writing “filthy kuffar.” Another post notes “you kuffar are finally being kicked out of our lands.”There is no shortage of these tweets, the listed ones above are just the top examples of thousands or tens of thousands, maybe millions. Twitter has cracked down on extremist accounts and pro-ISIS accounts in the past. More than 1.2 million were removed by 2018 and swaths of pro-terrorist accounts have been done away with. Algorithms could flag the term “kuffar” and review tweets that use the term and also call for terror, or attacks, beatings, assaults on women and “feminists” or incite against LGBT and other people, including against minorities such as Shi’ites or use the term as an abusive one. A review of the recent tweets suggests that it is almost always used as a term of abuse, not as an example or as a quote.