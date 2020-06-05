Israel's State Twitter knocks tweet calling Jesus 'Palestinian'

"God: Jesus was a Palestinian. Jesus : Hey Dad, remember when you gave that speech about Jewish values at my Bar Mitzvah?" tweeted the Israeli State Twitter account in reply to the @TheTweetOfGod's tweet.

Jesus: Hey Dad, remember when you gave that speech about Jewish values at my Bar Mitzvah? God: Jesus was a Palestinian.Jesus: Hey Dad, remember when you gave that speech about Jewish values at my Bar Mitzvah? June 3, 2020

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, @TheTweetOfGod responded with "TheTweetOfGod: Jesus wasn't actually fair-skinned. Israel's Twitter account: Hey TheTweetOfGod, I am the official Twitter account of the State of Israel and I am going to officially respond to you for the world to see and also Palestinians suck," to which the Israeli State Twitter replied "And on the eighth day G-d created Google Translate."

According to the New Testament, Jesus was a Jew in Roman-controlled Judea. While many depictions of Jesus portray him as a white man with European features, researchers believe that he likely would have looked more like the Jews of his time with darker skin, brown eyes and dark hair.

Some replies to the Israeli tweet pointed out that the tweet seemed to imply acceptance of Jesus's divinity, by having the Jesus in the tweet address G-d as "Dad."

Judaism, excluding what is commonly known as Jews for Jesus, does not recognize Jesus as the son of G-d, nor as the Messiah.

Israel's State Twitter account knocked a tweet by the popular @TheTweetOfGod, after the satirical Twitter account tweeted a traditional drawing of Jesus with the text "Privilege doesn't get much whiter than making a Roman-era Palestinian look like this."