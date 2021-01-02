The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Will Hezbollah face continued pressure in 2021 in Europe?

Five European countries have thus taken measures against Hezbollah.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2021 13:22
A car drives past a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Adaisseh village, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, Lebanon July 28, 2020. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
A car drives past a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Adaisseh village, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, Lebanon July 28, 2020.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Hezbollah has suffered devastating blows in the last year and could be furthered pressured in 2021, a study by Al-Ain media asserts. The article is interesting due to its optimism about Hezbollah being pressured. Many predict that a new US administration will relax sanctions on Iran, enabling Tehran to pour millions into Hezbollah coffers. Iran has been struggling to pay terrorist salaries over the last year in part due to the Trump administration’s sanctions.  
Hezbollah has sucked Lebanon dry in terms of resources, pouring money into missiles and bunkers while Lebanon sinks into multi-billion dollar debt. Iran’s goal in Lebanon, as in Iraq and Syria and Yemen, was to make the countries dependent on Iran. Iran and its proxies never build institutions like universities, instead they make sure that the economy shifts to Tehran, with places like Iraq now dependent on Iran for refining capability and electricity. Like the Soviets stripping factories and sending their parts to the east, the Iranian proxies strip countries of their economy and send it east. The ruination of Iraq and Lebanon, held hostage by Hezbollah, is evidence.
But Al-Ain thinks Hezbollah could be facing real pressure this year in the wake of new rulings in Europe. The year was “disastrous for the Lebanese terrorist Hezbollah, as it suffered devastating blows in several European countries that oscillated between bans and strong sanctions,” the article notes “These steps pave the way for stronger measures in 2021, which put the future of the Lebanese militia in the old continent on the line.”
Germany banned Hezbollah in April, striking a “severe blow to the terrorist militia that relies on Germany to collect donations to finance its criminal activities,” the article notes. “Four months after this date, and specifically, last August, Lithuania banned Hezbollah members from entering its territory for 10 years in a move to contain the threat of the Lebanese militia.” The article also notes that Estonia has moved against Hezbollah, “imposing a ban on entering the country on members of Hezbollah, who belong to its military and political wings, and imposes sanctions on certain leaders of the organization, which are expected to be named during the coming period.” Slovenia has also acted against the group, accusing it of “links to organized crime and terrorism, and military activities at the global level." Latvia also designated it a terror group in December.
Five European countries have thus taken measures against the group, many of them in 2020.  
“The number of European countries that completely ban the Lebanese militia in the old continent has increased to 6 countries,” Al-Ain notes. The media organization also predicts that Switzerland and Austria could “take strong measures against Hezbollah.” Switzerland is seeking to “investigate whether the Hezbollah militia is also active in Switzerland, and to prepare a comprehensive report on the status of the organization and its branches and activities in the country." Concerns in Switzerland also relate to the group using bank accounts there.
Luzerner Zeitung newspaper claimed "Hezbollah maintains a network in Europe and also in Switzerland capable of supporting terrorist acts and activities." Austrian media outlets believe that the Austrian government will take a decision to ban Hezbollah in the coming months, especially in light of the authorities launching a strong campaign against terrorist organizations, including the Brotherhood, recently, Al-Ain says.  
This is building momentum against the group. Hezbollah illegally holds 150,000 rockets in Lebanon and has a global network of money laundering, terrorist entities and involvement in drug trafficking from South America to Africa and Europe. In the past Iran was able to influence the US to go soft on Hezbollah in order to get the Iran deal, judging that the US would do everything to get a deal done.  
Al-Ain’s report says that there is momentum across Europe building against Hezbollah. This could see it added to a continent-wide terror list. However, it is not clear if powerhouses like Germany or France will agree. France has appeared to be willing to work with Hezbollah in Lebanon, pretending its political wing is different from its “armed” wing. Germany’s Angela Merkel has been accused of being soft on extremist groups operating in the country. She is expected to be leaving office after being in power for two decades. There are also questions about how a new US administration will behave toward the group.  
Al-Ain media points out that European Parliament Vice-President Nicola Beer and others have been good on this issue, “leading a campaign against Hezbollah at the European level.” These voices have argued that Germany's ban on the Lebanese Hezbollah is a long-awaited step, and now that step must be followed quickly, a complete ban on the party's activities in the entire union.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon europe
