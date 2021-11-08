The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yasser Arafat’s nephew: PA ‘tearing up’ legacy institution

Nasser al-Kidwa, a nephew of the former PLO leader Yasser Arafat, said on Monday that the Palestinian Authority leadership is working to destroy his uncle's legacy and heritage.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 14:33

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 14:39
A woman passes a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, Beirut (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
A woman passes a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, Beirut
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority leadership is working to destroy the legacy and heritage of Yasser Arafat, Nasser al-Kidwa, a nephew of the former PLO leader, said on Monday.
In a statement on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of the death of Arafat, al-Kidwa accused the PA leadership of illegally laying its hands on the Yasser Arafat Foundation, an organization founded in 2008 “to preserve the legacy of the late president and to perpetuate his memory among the Palestinian people and the Arab and friendly peoples.”
Arafat died in a French hospital on November 11, 2004.
In March, PA President Mahmoud Abbas decided to suspend funding to the Ramallah-based foundation. He also fired al-Kidwa as director of the Yasser Arafat Foundation despite the fact that it is a legally independent institution.
Abbas’ measures came shortly after he expelled al-Kidwa from the ruling Fatah faction because of the latter’s decision to form his own Fatah-affiliated list named National Democratic Assembly ahead of the parliamentary elections, which were supposed to take place on May 22.
Abbas called off the elections on the pretext that Israel did not allow the vote to take place in Jerusalem.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Kidwa later merged his list with jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, producing the Freedom list. The move was seen by many Palestinians as a major challenge to Abbas and the veteran Fatah leadership by two of the faction’s most prominent figures.
In addition to the official list consisting of Abbas loyalists, another slate backed by Mohammed Dahlan, an exiled Fatah leader and archrival of Abbas, was also planning to run in the parliamentary election. Dahlan has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2011, when he too was expelled from Fatah after a fallout with Abbas.
The latest accusations by al-Kidwa are yet another sign of ongoing tensions among senior officials of the ruling Fatah faction headed by Abbas.
Kidwa and other senior Fatah officials have called for major reforms in the Palestinian political system and criticized Abbas’s authoritarian rule over the PA.
Palestinians believe that Abbas decided to call off the elections mainly because of the split in Fatah, especially the alliance between al-Kidwa and Barghouti, the jailed Fatah leader serving five life terms in prison for his role in a series of terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada two decades ago.
Public opinion polls published by various institutions over the past few years have shown that Barghouti if the Palestinians’ favor candidate to replace Abbas as president of the PA.
Kidwa joined Fatah in 1969 and subsequently joined its Central Committee. He previously served as the PLO’s representative to the United Nations and as PA foreign minister.
In his statement, al-Kidwa said: “As we approach the commemoration of the 17th anniversary of the martyrdom of the founding leader, the spirit of Abu Ammar (Arafat’s nom de guerre) appears to us full of sadness and sorrow for the state of affairs in the Palestinian arena in general and in his institution in particular.”
Kidwa accused the PA leadership of insisting on “tearing up” the Yasser Arafat Foundation by seizing control of it and firing most of the workers.
“Unfortunately, the Yasser Arafat Foundation, which was built legally, no longer exists,” Kidwa charged. “What exists now is an idiotic sign attached to the Mukata (Abbas’s presidential compound). In the end, it seems that the aim of all this is to undermine Yasser Arafat's biography and diminish his legacy.”


Tags Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority yasser arafat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by