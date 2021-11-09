The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 19:55
People look at cars on fire at the site of an explosion outside Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen. (photo credit: OSAMA AL-MAHRAMI/REUTERS)
People look at cars on fire at the site of an explosion outside Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen.
(photo credit: OSAMA AL-MAHRAMI/REUTERS)
A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city.
A police source told Reuters initial investigations indicated an explosive device was planted on the vehicle carrying Rasha Abdullah Al Harazi and her husband, Mahmoud Al Atmi, also a journalist.
Al Atmi was injured, said the two medical sources at Al-Jumhouriya hospital. They also said Al Harazi was pregnant.
Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one.
Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden's governor killed at least six people.
Security personnel inspect the site of an explosion outside Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen. (credit: OSAMA AL-MAHRAMI/REUTERS) Security personnel inspect the site of an explosion outside Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen. (credit: OSAMA AL-MAHRAMI/REUTERS)
Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.
Aden has also been caught in a power struggle between the government and a separatist group vying for control of the city, interim seat of government, and the wider south.


