Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden

A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen's southern port city.

A police source told Reuters initial investigations indicated an explosive device was planted on the vehicle carrying Rasha Abdullah Al Harazi and her husband, Mahmoud Al Atmi, also a journalist.

Al Atmi was injured, said the two medical sources at Al-Jumhouriya hospital. They also said Al Harazi was pregnant.

Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one.

Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden's governor killed at least six people.

Security personnel inspect the site of an explosion outside Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen. (credit: OSAMA AL-MAHRAMI/REUTERS)

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.

Aden has also been caught in a power struggle between the government and a separatist group vying for control of the city, interim seat of government, and the wider south.