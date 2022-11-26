‘UNTITLED’ FROM the series ‘Bandaged’ by Netta Lieber Sheffer at the ‘Darkness, So and So’ exhibit.

‘UNTITLED’ FROM the series ‘Bandaged’ by Netta Lieber Sheffer at the ‘Darkness, So and So’ exhibit. (photo credit: AVI AMSALEM)

Jerusalem Highlights November 25-December 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Opera lovers will rejoice at the chance to watch soprano Sondra Radvanovsky take on the role of Medea at the same-titled Cherubini opera at 11 a.m. The opera is part of the Met Premiere series, which allows Jerusalem residents to view live streams of the latest productions at the fabled New York City Opera House while seated at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

Medea is abandoned by her husband Giasone; in her rage and grief, she executes a terrible revenge. Inspired by Greek playwright Euripides, this powerful three-hour opera is bound to be stunning.

NIS 170 per ticket with one intermission. In Italian with English subtitles.

Deeply committed opera-goers might enjoy checking out the 1969 film Medea by Pier Paolo Pasolini with Maria Callas before watching this current take on the ancient myth.

Israelis standing outside of the cinemateque in Jerusalem, March 1, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In another opera-related event, film noir fans can enjoy a special screening of the 1944 classic Gaslight at 5 p.m. Ingrid Bergman stars as opera singer Paula, who marries a man who assaults her sense of what is real and what is not. Come watch the film that coined the term “gaslighting.” NIS 41 per ticket.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Attend the 7:30 p.m. opening of the group exhibition Darkness, So and So at Hamiffal (3 Hama’aravim St.) as part of “Traces,” the VIII Drawing Biennale in Jerusalem.

Curated by Meydad Eliyahu, the six artists included were inspired by a poetry fragment written by Avoth Yeshurun.

These drawings, video artworks, sculptures and instillations explore dark historical traumas. The artists are Netta Liever Sheffer, Ruven Kupermax, Raya Bruckenthal, Michal Lazarovitz, Ilana Hamawi and Orit Adar Bechar. Free admission.

Attend the 7:30 p.m. opening of Marie’s DNA at the Marie Gallery (12 Agrippas St.) which is presenting works by the 15 artists who got together to open this unique cooperative gallery in the heart of Jerusalem. Among the works included are “The Creation of the World” by Meir Ruben Zalbesky and a stunning graphite sketch by Yael Boverman Attas titled “Betty’s Service.”

Curated by Hadassah Berry and Miri Garmizu, this is an attempt to share the vision of the gallery with the larger art-oriented community. Admission is free.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Support Jerusalem-made music by checking out Delights, an indie records label focusing on modern psychedelic groove issued in 45 RPM singles. A physical record costs around NIS 35, a digital copy NIS 8 and there is no shipping or waiting time.

Come enjoy “Silk and Gunpowder,” or jam with “Our Tin Can Rocket” as the Kanun sound of Yael Lavie gives the performance a Middle Eastern-ting or check out “Forest Creeper.” See more at delights45rpm.com.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Hear the ever-green fables of Kalia wa-Dimna, an 8th-century Arabic collection of stories inspired by the much older Indian collection of Sanskrit tales titled Panchatantra, at 8 p.m. at Holzer Books (91 Jaffa St.).

The event is in Hebrew; admission is free.

Take part in an electronic music deep study of circular sacredness curated by musician Assaf Shatil at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.). Starting at 9 p.m. and ending at midnight, the event is called “Hakafot.” Patrons can take part in a live performance and shout, dance, and listen to others. Admission is free.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Attend The Blue Violin, a special concert with violin player Pavel Sproci under the baton of Oliver Weder at 8 p.m. at Jerusalem Theatre’s Henry Crown Hall (20 Marcus St.). The evening will be composed of works by Andre Hajdu, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, and Saint-Saens.

Tickets range from NIS 150 to NIS 185. To book, call 560-5755.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Enjoy the acoustic act Sarava with its unique blend of Afro-Brazilian groove at 9:30 p.m. at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) Bass player Omri Porat, drummer Ben Franklin and guitar player Dudi Shaul will take on a unique blues trip that is also a celebration of life.

Tickets are NIS 55 if pre-ordered; NIS 60 after doors open. For more information, email [email protected]

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

If you are observant, love good food, and are looking for a quick way to get the latest news on new eating options in Jerusalem (and around the country) check out datilishes. The Hebrew-only portal offers reviews, news about upcoming culinary events, and discounts for selected locations.Greg Cafe (43 Yermiyahu St., inside Kenyon Center 1) offers a 10% discount; so does Angelica (4 Washington St.). Aricha Sabich in Mahaneh Yehuda will throw in a free salad if you buy two. Worth checking out before you leave the house. See datilishes.co.il.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.