French filmmaker Claude Lelouch to attend tribute at Jerusalem Cinematheque

Claude Lelouch, one of the most acclaimed French filmmakers of all time, will attend a weeklong tribute to him at the Jerusalem Cinematheque in December and will speak about his seven-decade career. This retrospective will begin on December 4 and will run until Lelouch’s appearance on December 10.

His visit, which was arranged by producer Dan Lewkowicz, will feature a new documentary about his work, To Shoot or Die (Tourner Pour Vivre), by Phiippe Azoulay, which follows the director over a seven-year period.

The tribute will include Lelouch’s best-known and best-loved films, among them the classic A Man and a Woman, the 1966 Oscar-winning romance featuring Anouk Aimee and Jean-Louis Trintignant (who died in June) as a widow and widower who fall for each other. It had one of the most hummable theme songs of all time, written by Francis Lai, and its black-and-white glamour defined European sophistication for a generation.

A tribute featuring his best-loved films

And Now My Love, Lelouch’s 1974 film about a romance that spans a generation, starring Marthe Keller, will be shown. The tribute will feature Lelouch’s 1995 take on Les Miserables with Jean-Paul Belmondo and his 1988 film, Itinerary of a Spoiled Child, also starring Belmondo.

Director Claude Lelouch talks during the opening of the Lumiere 2018 Grand Lyon Film Festival (credit: REUTERS/EMMANUEL FOUDROT)

Lelouch, 85, who was born to an Algerian Jewish father and a mother who converted to Judaism, is a frequent visitor to Israel, and was here in 2019 with his movie The Best Years of a Life, in which Aimee and Trintignant revisited their roles in A Man and a Woman.

For more information, visit the Jerusalem Cinematheque website at https://jer-cin.org.il/en