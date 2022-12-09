Jerusalem Highlights December 9-15

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Start the weekend with a glass of wine and Armenian baked goods (such as lahmajoon) at Taboon Wine Bar (31 New Gate St.). Food writer Ronit Vered has noted that the place also offers salads and cheeses but suggests that the traditional Armenian dishes are the real delight. Open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

At the Cinematheque, attend a special 7:55 p.m. screening of the opera The Hours, filmed live from the Metropolitan Opera. This is a world premiere of Levin Puts’s ​adaptation of the Michael Cunningham novel and the 2022 film of the same name. Sopranos Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato depict two women in two different eras (2001, 1950s), as well as author Virginia Woolf as she attempts to finish her novel Mrs. Dalloway.

Mrs. Dalloway is a 1925 novel that both women read in a life-changing way. The novel, which was meant to be called The Hours, touches on similar issues – mainly the gap between real events and how they are perceived in the mind of the people living through them. NIS 170 per ticket. In English. Visit jer-cin.org.il/en/event/58587 to book.

Enjoy new music by Michael Greilsammer at an 8 p.m. performance at HaSalon (7 Derech Beit Lehem). NIS 50 per ticket. This a chance to groove to the violin genius of Greilsammer, one of the most innovative musicians on the scene today.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Visit The Kyiv-Lviv Train, a new art exhibition comprised of a series of drawings by Ukrainian artist Nikolay Sokolov, now at the Moshe Castel Museum of Art (1 Museum St., Ma’ale Adumim). NIS 36 per ticket. Pre-arrange your visit by emailing ahead at [email protected] Open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

Visit the Barbur Gallery (1 Hasorag St.) at 9 p.m. and attend the concert A Performance of Silence by Maya Pennington and Ilan Barkani. This is the closing event of the Haya 13 series of performances, exploring the tension between the human voice and noise. Pennington is a co-founder of the Sedek Jerusalem Music collective. Hear her unique voice here: mayapennington.bandcamp.com/album/maya-pennington.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Enjoy two performances at 9:30 p.m. with blues singer Dani Dorchin (“Build a Home”) and the soft Hebrew acoustic rock of Mitch at Hamizkaka (3 Shoshan St.). NIS 40 if pre-ordered; NIS 50 at the door. Book at (02) 582-2090

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

Watch a free online screening of the 2016 film Aida’s Secrets at 7:30 p.m. and stay for a virtual meeting at 9:30 p.m. with the director, Alon Schwartz. The film tells the story of two brothers, Izak and Shep. Both were born at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp after World War II. Izak was sent for adoption in Israel, while Shep was sent to Canada.

The brothers turn to their biological mother, Aida, for answers. Their search introduces viewers to the realization that after the war, young Jewish survivors were eager to rebuild their lives, which included a sex life and, at times, unwanted babies. The movie is in English and Hebrew, with no English subtitles. Register at: yonatannir.com/aida

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Hail, Judea, happy land! Enjoy an English-language performance of Handel’s Judas Maccabeus with the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra at Beit Avi Chai (44 King George St.) at 8 p.m. Attend an introduction by Prof. Isaiah Gafni and enjoy a rare tour of this moving oratorio. NIS 60. The conquering hero comes! Call (02) 621-5300 to book tickets.

