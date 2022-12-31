Jerusalem Highlights December 30 – January 4

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

The end of the year is here, and it’s time to send it off with a bang. Spend the last Friday of 2022 at the Sira Pub for Post Punk Friday. This free-entry fun is held on the last Friday of every month from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., courtesy of the Post Punk Show. It features everything from post punk to goth to new wave, alternative, indie and more.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve is here, and while it may not be as big of a deal in Israel compared to other countries, the nation’s capital will host a number of festive bashes to ring in 2023.

For example, there is a free-entry party at Shoshana Bar, which will host DJ Yotam Yabrov to welcome the New Year with some uplifting beats. Entrance is at 8 p.m. for guests aged 21 and older.

But not only is it New Year’s Eve, it is also the holiday of Novy God, so why not celebrate both? That’s exactly what’s happening at the First Station with Dance Demy’s Latin music party. Kicking off at 8 p.m. and going until 4 a.m., the evening is packed with live performances, dance floors and more. For more information, check out tinyurl.com/4szkweup

Happy New Year 2023 (Illustrative). (credit: Marco Verch Professional Photographer/Flickr)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

The New Year may be here, but some things never change – like the annual soup festival at the Inbal Hotel.

If you aren’t too hung over from the previous night’s entertainment, take a trip to this preeminent Jerusalem hotel for an afternoon or evening of kosher gastronomical delight, featuring soups, breads, cheeses and more.

The soup festival is open Sundays to Thursdays, from noon until 10 p.m. Advance registration is required; NIS 87 per person. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/44hy72hr.

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Come to BeerBazaar on Jaffa Street to hear an acoustic performance of rising Israeli singer-songwriter Noam Arnold-Shapira.

A veteran of the scene, Arnold-Shapira has had numerous collaborations over the years with other artists as a songwriter and composer. Now he is emerging from behind the curtain of production to take the stage himself. While you’re there, enjoy some choice tasty items from BeerBazaar’s menu. The show starts at 8 p.m. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/3thhyjdf

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

The Jerusalem Cinematheque is holding a preview screening of America, the latest film from award-winning Israeli filmmaker Ofir Raul Graizer.

The movie, which tells the story of an Israeli man returning to the country after 10 years abroad, has been well received since its film festival debut, and seems to be a worthy follow-up to the director’s previous success, the 2017 critically acclaimed The Cakemaker.

A special talk with the director will follow the screening. For more info, visit jer-cin.org.il/en/event/61899

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

A new production of the classic family-friendly musical Hello, Dolly! is coming to Jerusalem. Debuting at the Gerard Behar Center on Bezalel Street and put on by the Encore Educational Theater, this show is set for a five-night run.

Will the meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi find love with Horace Vandergelder, the well-known half-a-millionaire? Come see the classic musical to find out. For tickets, visit encore-etc.com or call 054-578-9006.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

Finish the week with some music by Israeli rock band Avtipus. The band is back with the original line-up and is taking the stage at Nocturno. And yes, you can be sure that the group will be playing all of its classic hits. Show starts at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets here: tinyurl.com/yc5zhj8t

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Let In Jerusalem know about it by sending an email to [email protected] with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.