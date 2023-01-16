Jerusalem Highlights January 13-18

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Attend the opening of a new solo exhibition by Tai Ben Basat, Behind All This, at the Dwek Gallery in Mishkenot Sha’ananim. The exhibition includes a selection of large oil paintings and small watercolors that reference the language of painting as it evolved in the 20th century.

The artist described her works as “existing as images in their own separate, independent system of signs, which refer only to the singular moment in which the work was painted and the emotional state [of the artist] during this time.” 11 a.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Watch the 8 p.m. preview of the 2021 movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.). Andra Day plays Holiday in this production, which is based on a true story. In an attempt to destroy Holiday’s career, due to the singer’s iconic status as an outspoken promoter of equal rights, law enforcement attempted to use her drug addiction against her and put her behind bars.

As Johann Hari described in his work Chasing the Scream, it was the solidarity between the singer and other black musicians, who refused to help the investigation, which kept her free. NIS 39 per ticket.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

Attention all book lovers – come and browse books at a private, secondhand book sale in the German Colony. Arye offers like-new condition novels of all genres, as well as children’s and teen books, non-fiction, Jewish books and more at very low prices, at his twice-yearly “pop-up” sale.

This is your chance to get unbeatable bargains of items that are not easily found here. Most cost NIS 20-25 (less for the kids’ books).

At the end of the sale, boxes of books and comics are donated to lone soldiers, young women in National Service, youth-at-risk, and libraries. At the sale, you may be able to donate your own books that are in good condition – just check first.

For details and to receive the exact address, email Arye at: [email protected] with “Comics and Books Sale” in the subject line. The sale will continue until the end of January. If you are interested to know about future sales, ask to be added to the email list.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Yaniv Pirot will teach Stable Diffusion, a deep learning AI that transforms texts into images during a four-part workshop (4 p.m. at HaMiffal, 3 Hama’aravim St.). In this first session, learn how to make the most of the free options of this impressive new tool, which many claim will make artists redundant. He will also discuss the implications of “AI taking over the world and our impending doom.”

Participants must come with a laptop, Internet access, and a Google account. Sign up (in Hebrew) for NIS 450 for the entire workshop at bit.ly/3Iz9xuG.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

Enjoy the 1957 classic film Love in the Afternoon by director Billy Wilder, starring Gary Cooper, Audrey Hepburn and Maurice Chevalier, as part of the 5 p.m. Wacky Film Club at Jerusalem Cinematheque.

Film director Alon Gur Arye will discuss, in Hebrew, the importance of Wilder’s work. The plot? An aging playboy (Cooper) attempts to seduce a naïve young woman (Hepburn). What happens? Well, come and see. NIS 41 per ticket.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Watch an 8 p.m. online screening of Uri Borreda’s documentary film Box for Life about how Noah Klieger survived Auschwitz thanks to Jewish-Tunisian boxer Victor Perez.

Perez was forced under SS captain Heinrich Schwarz to create a team of boxers in the death camp. The 40 Jewish boxers were forced to box for the viewing pleasure of the Germans working in Auschwitz. Perez, a world champion, trained Klieger, helping him to survive. But Perez did not.

Stay for a 9:30 discussion with the director and Iris Klieger, daughter of the late reporter. Free admission. The film is in French and Hebrew, with Hebrew subtitles. Sign up at en.yonatannir.com/boxforlife

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

See the 8 p.m. premiere of the play Boy by Anna Ziegler at the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio (the new Arts Campus, 3 Menora St., Boris Hall). The original US play, inspired by a true story, explores what happens when, after a circumcision goes wrong, a male is raised as female and attempts to reclaim his identity as a man in his early 20s.

The production, which was translated into Hebrew by director Amir Wolf, is an outstanding opportunity to see cutting-edge theater and support a new generation of acting students who are just starting their careers. There is a NIS 60 per ticket minimum, but consider throwing in an extra NIS 20 as a contribution to the studio. Call (02) 672-1133 to book. Performances will be held until Saturday, January 28.

