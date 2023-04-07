Jerusalem highlights April 7-13

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Visit the Israel Museum and enjoy Zvi Tolkovsky: Pilgrimage in the Holy Land (curated by Ronit Sorek; exhibited until August 31). Active in the art groups Mashkof and Radius, Tolkovsky is one of the most important artists active here since the 1960s. The dense visual abundance of the works requires some patience, but the payoff is tremendous. Opening hours today: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NIS 54 per ticket.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Hassidic thought teaches that the hametz crumbs Jewish people look for and get rid of before Passover represent bad habits, negative energy and things about our own lives we want to get rid of, or at least change. Take some time and listen to “Addicts” – a Hebrew podcast about people who were addicted to drugs, alcohol or other destructive patterns and were able to turn their lives around.

The speakers represent every sector of Israeli society, from English-speaking haredi Jews, to Palestinian Arabs, to convicted murderers speaking from prison. www.kan.org.il/podcast/program.aspx/?progid=2197

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Enjoy “The Band’s Visit,” a special series of family and adult Passover events at the Tower of David, at the Jaffa Gate, built around the love of music. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families are invited to visit the Citadel’s courtyards to enjoy guided tours, a quiz and colorful costumes.

At 4:30 p.m., a concert by the Jerusalem Street Orchestra will begin. Patrons will be admitted to the concert until 4 p.m. only. NIS 40 per ticket. NIS 125 for a family ticket (two adults, three children; each extra child would require NIS 25 for an extra ticket). Suitable for children above the age of five or older. Call 626-5333 to book.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Listen to the Balagan sextet led by violinist Stephan Rogier as they share the best of Piazzolla, Ukrainian traditional music, and original works composed by Rogier at a performance held at Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. at 9 p.m. NIS 135-165 per ticket. Book via 560-5757.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Watch The Jerusalem Dream, a stunning 2016 documentary about the hardships undergone by Ethiopian Jews during their arrival to Israel, by director Meni Elias. Screened online at 8 p.m. Those who preregister can discuss the film with Elias at 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Shown with English subtitles. Sign up via en.yonatannir.com/jerusalem.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Visit the Tarshisha bookstore and pick up a copy of Howl and Other Poems by Allen Ginsberg or other works by Paul Celan, Rilke or Austrian poet Georg Trakl. If you feel that “Today an immense anguish feeds the mind’s hot flame” (From “Grodek,” by Trakl), this pleasant bookstore is for you. 12 Ben-Sira St.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Watch Pacification (directed by Albert Serra), an impressive visual odyssey taken by a French officer (Benoit Magimel) into the heart of Tahiti. Screened in French with English and Hebrew subtitles, this is an artistic and moving depiction of the complex French relationship to its former colonies and its imperial heritage. The two-hour, 45-minute film is being screened at 6 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

