GET YOUR wheels in gear for Studio in Motion at the Yitzhak Navon train station (pictured). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jerusalem highlights May 12 –18

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Start the weekend by marching for causes you may feel passionate about – protesting against rape culture and victim blaming. The Jerusalem SlutWalk March, held in Israel’s capital for the 11th time, is part of a global movement to speak out against these issues.

The SlutWalk begins at 10 a.m. at Davidka Square. At 1 p.m., activists and allies will gather at the Abraham Hostel at 76 Nevi’im St., where there will be an open stage and mic for those who want to give a speech or share their story.

The march is being held with police approval and escort. For more information, see bit.ly/3pireHD

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Get ready for the most patriotic night of the year. You guessed it – Eurovision!

Countries throughout Europe and elsewhere – such as Israel, assuming we’ve made it through to the semi-finals, which haven’t happened yet at the time of writing – have sent their best artists to Liverpool to compete in the annual musical extravaganza.

Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

But even if you’re stuck here, you will still be able to watch it with that charged-crowd atmosphere. One venue hosting a large Eurovision watch party is the Nocturno restaurant (7 Bezalel St.) in the center of town. Come for good drinks and an enthusiastic crowd as Israelis cheer for Noa Kirel to beat the competition and bring the song contest back to Israel once more. Doors open at 9 p.m. Details: bit.ly/3NH9v6M

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Ride along to the Yitzhak Navon train station for the latest stop of Studio in Motion. Starting at 6:30 p.m., you can join passersby flocking to one of Jerusalem’s vital commuting centers for a temporary celebration of art, music and dance. But don’t worry, the event won’t try to make life difficult for those who are there just to catch a train.

For more information, call Noa at 052-650-0958; join the WhatsApp group bit.ly/42esBWi; or visit the Facebook page at bit.ly/3nJPIc7.

MONDAY, MAY 15

Take a seat at the Orion Bar on 4 Shammai St. for an evening of live music, courtesy of singer, songwriter and guitarist Noel Leon.

Coming just three days after releasing his debut EP How Long, Leon is here to show off some of his newest indie and alternative rock-inspired tracks.

Be part of a new musical creation. Entrance is free; doors open at 9 p.m. For more information: bit.ly/3NPgmLo

TUESDAY, MAY 16

It’s never too early to get ready for university, but financing it can be difficult. Which scholarships and other types of financial aid are available? Well, worry no longer – the 2023 Jerusalem Scholarship Fair has everything you need.

Drop in to the Jerusalem Youth Center, 22 Shivtei Yisrael St., to learn how to register for the Jerusalem Scholarship Fund, write letters to apply for scholarships, and submit the appropriate forms.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. but spots are limited. Reserve your place here: bit.ly/3VDonoC

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

After a day of hard work on being financially responsible for your academic future, take a break with another pastime of academia: drinking.

Come to the Ticho House (10 Rav Agan St.) for Jerusalem’s first whiskey festival, taking place today and tomorrow. Entrance to the festival means buying a glass of high-end whiskey and five tastings. More can be purchased on the spot or in advance at a discounted price online.

Workshops will also be available amid a pleasant atmosphere surrounded by whiskey, food and jazz. The festivities start at 2 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. To begin the libations process, visit: bit.ly/42BZxYF

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Thursday night is the start of Jerusalem Day, an important holiday that is often a sign of tension in the city with the Flag March the following day.

But forget about that because tonight is a night to dance. So come to the First Station at 4 David Remez St., where it’s time to boogie!

That is by no means metaphorical, with the annual boogie party having been held there for 26 years. Although it was on break for a bit, the event is making a return.

Join DJ Avi Boogie as the music starts at 8 p.m. (untll 10 p.m.). Dancing details: bit.ly/3pl8Mhf

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.