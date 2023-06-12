Adam Lambert, Britpop band Suede to perform in Tel Aviv

Jewish-American pop star and 2009’s American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert is returning to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, June 13 at 9 p.m., for one performance as part of his High Drama world tour.

Lambert will perform songs from his fifth album, High Drama, with a collection of his greatest hits, including a selection of Queen songs.

The one-time American Idol contestant-turned-pop powerhouse performed previously in Israel as the frontman for Queen at Hayarkon Park in 2016.

The show is named after Lambert’s latest album, which consists of cover versions ranging from contemporary hits to decades-old classics, camp anthems and tearjerker ballads. The dynamic performer will undoubtedly make them come alive in Tel Aviv, the third stop on a tour that includes London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Suede to perform in Israel on its world tour

Two days later, Nineties British band Suede will return to Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena for a 9 p.m. performance.

BRITPOP BAND Suede arrives in Tel Aviv as part of its ‘Autofiction’ world tour. (credit: Dean Chalkly)

The Tel Aviv show is part of the British band’s world tour for its most recent album, Autofiction.

Suede has always been very popular with Israeli audiences, first visiting in the 1990s, and the local fans will surely love to join in singing its greatest hits, including “Trash,” “Saturday Night,” “Beautiful Ones,” “The Wild One,” “So Young,” “Metal Mickey,” “She’s In Fashion,” “Everything Will Flow” and “Stay Together.”

The album, described by the band as “capturing the energy it finds with audiences during live performances,” and calling it its most “punk” album, went straight to second place on the British Billboard chart.

For tickets, go to www.leaan.co.il