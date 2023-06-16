Jerusalem highlights June 16-22

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Learn how to pick edible herbs and write poetry at a three-hour workshop in Sacher Park starting at 10 a.m. NIS 20 per person. Pre-registration necessary via did.li/gaP5q.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Visit Mazkeka bar and enjoy a back-to-back concert by Hatzatz (Gravel) and King Isxan. Listen to online recordings of “Baga Baga Rock” and “Everything Within” before purchasing. King Isxan’s 2022 album Gishra L’anani is available on Spotify for interested patrons. NIS 50 per ticket. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. 3 Shoshan St. Call (02) 582-2090 for more details.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Watch The Five Houses of Lea Goldberg during an online screening at 8 p.m., followed by a digital meeting with director Yair Qedar. This award-winning film depicts the biography of the famous Hebrew- language poet. Patrons are encouraged to make a donation to get the link to this special event. For more details, visit: www.yonatannir.com/goldberg. Film and discussion are in Hebrew.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Confederation House begins a special series of four evenings focused on Jewish musical traditions of winter Saturdays. In the series, titled “I Wake at Dawn,” the musical traditions explored are from Syria, Morocco, Turkey, and Iraq. The Syrian tradition, also known as the Jerusalem style after the immigration of Aleppo Jews to the capital, will be performed today at 9:30 p.m. The Moroccan tradition will be explored on Tuesday, June 20, at 8:30 p.m. The Iraqi tradition will be played on Wednesday, June 21, at 8:30 p.m. All tickets are NIS 70 per show. Call *6226 to book. 12 Emile Botta St.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Watch Mean Streets by director Martin Scorsese at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 6 p.m. Part of a larger homage the movie house is currently offering to films made in the US during the 1970s, this is a unique film set in an Italian-American world which would be explored decades later in the TV series The Sopranos. The film has many well-known actors in key roles such as Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro, and even Scorsese himself as Jimmy Shorts. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

Simulation of the new David Geffen Auditorium (credit: HERZOG & DE MEURON; MANN-SHINAR ARCHITECTS EXECUTIVE ARCHITECT)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Say farewell to the National Library as it exits its grounds at Givat Ram during a full-day series of artistic events and workshops. The day is divided into the first watch between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NIS 55); the second watch between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (NIS 85); and the third watch from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (NIS 65).

During the first watch, patrons will be invited to hear stories about the funniest or oddest moments librarians experienced in their decades of working there. This event is free.

On the second watch, Michael Jacobson will depart on a 6 p.m. tour which will explore the legacy of the National Library building. Art historian Gideon Ofrat will discuss the stained glass windows created by Mordecai Ardon (7 p.m.).

On the third watch, Marcel Duchamp will share gems from his collection, as well as the audio collection of the National Library, during a special event titled “100% Vinyl.” These are just some of the events offered. For more, see: shorturl.at/advM8 .

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Enjoy the White Elephant Sale at Emunah. Sift through Judaica, decorative and household items, linens, artwork, toys, books, health & beauty aids, costume jewelry, hats, purses, shoes, small appliances, furniture and much more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds to help Emunah’s children in need. 6 Beit Hachavera St. (Rehavia). Call (02) 563-9963 to learn more.

