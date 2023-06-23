Jerusalem highlights June 23-29

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Enjoy the FeelBeit morning program (8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday). Visit the space, on 4 Naomi St., to enjoy a cup of coffee, work on your laptop, or just sit and take in the Symphonic Garden.

If you are not aware of this cultural space, why not hear a recorded discussion between script writer Natalie (Ber) Marcus and Appo Sahagian under the headline “Reflection and Laughter in History and Tragedy.”

Taped in front of a live audience, this is a chance to hear one of the most famous people in the industry (Fauda, The Jews Are Coming) discuss her work in a larger context. Listen to this talk, and others, here: spoti.fi/3B4VtDq . All programs are in English.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Watch The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch, which offers those who could not visit the same-titled Dutch exhibition, an in-depth look into the brilliant works of this famous painter. Director David Bickerstaff takes patrons on a voyage today at 7 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. English-language film.

Those unable to attend today might note the film will be shown on Sunday, June 25, at 8:30 p.m. and on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. This screening is part of the Exhibition on Screen series at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

DRAWING BY Moran Kliger on show at Gallery of Her Own. (credit: Moran Kliger)

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Watch The Seven Tapes, a 2012 documentary film by Yair Qedar about the poet Yona Walach during a special 8 p.m. online screening followed by a 9:30 p.m. virtual discussion with the director.

Walach was an important Israeli poet and the film is based on recorded interviews she gave to another important figure in the Hebrew world of letters, Hilit Yeshurun. Yeshurun edited a posthumous anthology of poems by Walach titled “The Subconscious Unfolds like a Fan,” printed in 1992.

Hebrew-language event. Admission is free, donations are appreciated and enable the producers to continue to offer a wide selection of Israeli documentaries and discussions with their makers to a large audience. Sign up via www.yonatannir.com/yona .

MONDAY, JUNE 26

Watch short movies made by Joshua Faudem in a style he calls Doco Kamikaze at Mazkeke (3 Shoshan St.) The event includes a DJ set by Yoav Yefet and a Hebrew discussion with Faudem. 9 p.m. Admission is Free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Attend a performance by the Itai Armon ensemble at the Yellow Submarine. The musicians have been working together for a decade and their first album together, Noor, is now out. This is a sitting performance. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. show begins at 9:30 p.m. NIS 95 per ticket. 15 Harekhavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book. Armon is a master of the Persian tar and his past albums include Moments and Yaara. Listen via www.itaiarmonmusic.com .

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Visit A Studio of Her Own and enjoy works by Moran Kliger at her solo exhibition titled Correspondence. The delicate, detail-filled works seem to create a unique visual world which nods to crafts and personal family histories.

Two other exhibitions are also shown – they are Family Business by Nasrin Abu Baker and Brutto by Chamutal Bar Cohen. Opening Hours today are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 15 Kaf-Tet Be’November St. Admission is free.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Watch Raging Bull, a 1980 black-and-white US classic by director Martin Scorsese in which Robert De Niro plays the part of an amazing boxer with a fantastical talent for violence and self-destruction. Screened at 8:30 p.m. This is a unique chance to watch a masterpiece on the large screen. NIS 41 per ticket. Shown as part of a larger homage of the Jerusalem Cinematheque to US films in the 1970s and 1980s. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

Film critic Shany Littman recently noted that the curators of the program focused on a very male outlook, meaning that the movies are focused on men. The artistic way in which these films were made is also, in her view, masculine in the sense of having highly-paid stars (De Niro) and directors who were revered as brilliant visionaries of the seventh art.

Littman noted that the program could have easily included Wanda by Barbara Loden. In this film, the tale told is of a woman who does not have the power to push herself forward in American life (as a boxer or mafia man for example) and the production manner of the film was collective, with each actor and worker on set being paid more or less the same wage.

Movie buffs might watch Raging Bull today and Wanda online later and compare in light of this view to make up their own minds.

