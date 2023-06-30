Jerusalem highlights June 30-July 6

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Mazal Motel offers guests a taste of Yemen in Jerusalem’s Nahlaot neighborhood. Groups of 10 to 50 may contact her to learn about the Yemenite legacy there. Other hosts include Dalila Shemesh, who offers guided sacred musical tours that educate patrons about the tradition of slihot; and Elisheva Cohen, who offers a special workshop on herbal cures.

More women, and more personal stories, can be found via the municipality’s portal devoted to this project: tinyurl.com/2p84cvsh

Motel can be reached at 050-661-0210. Shemesh can be reached at 050-867-9877. Cohen can be reached at 054-531-7503. Pre-arranged English language tours are possible. Costs vary depending on the size of the group.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Watch Rivka Michaeli in the role of Odelya at a performance of the theater comedy I Am Your Grandmother, at the Jerusalem Theatre. The Hebrew play deals with Odelya as she confronts growing pressures from fellow apartment owners in her building to sign a Tama program consent.

Usually, homeowners are happy to sign, since their aging building is demolished and replaced with a modern apartment building with larger, modern units. Odelya refuses because she has a strong emotional connection to the room of her late son, who died during his IDF service.

CANTOR NISSIM SAAL. (credit: Yeshurun Central Synagogue)

Will Odelya defeat the world around her or can some accommodation be found? Based on real events, this is a chance to see Michaeli and other octogenarian actors shine in a very Israeli slice of life put on stage. The performance begins at 9:15 p.m., 20 Marcus St. Shown with Hebrew titles. NIS 110 to NIS 220 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Plan ahead and book your seat at Yeshurun Central Synagogue to enjoy the clear, sweet voice of cantor Nissim Saal and retired cantor legend Asher Hainoitz as they soar to heaven and back with their voices this Jewish New Year.

Those new to this sacred musical tradition might listen to Saal on Spotify to enjoy his performances of “Nessun Dorma.” Call (02) 624-3942 to book your seat. The synagogue, at 44 King George St., is a well-known place of worship in the capital.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Visit the exhibition Invisible Ocean by Dafna Tal now showing at the Art Cube Artists’ Studios. Created during the last three years, the solo exhibition includes photographs and video installations such as You’re Gorgeous, You’re Mad created in the US, Space (a photograph taken on the East Coast) and Sphere taken in the mountains of Eilat, among others. 26 Ha’oman St., third floor, Talpiot. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Grab a bite during the 6th edition of the Jerusalem Food Truck festival at Hinnom Valley. Various well-known chefs will offer a taste of their skills at an affordable NIS 30 to NIS 40 per portion. These include television program Master Chef participant Rachel Ben Alol (Rachel, 13 Ben Maimon Blvd.) and Brazil-born chef Or Garinski from HaCnaanit (Kfar Adumim junction).

Food and music will be offered from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival will take place during these hours between Tuesday and Thursday weekly until late August.

✱ EXPERIENCE THE excitement, magic and nostalgia at Geek*Station 2023 – Jerusalem’s first-ever sci-fi, fantasy, comics, manga, role-playing games (and more) festival. This will be a unique cultural, “all-ages” free-entry, event.

More than 25 vendors will be selling items from the above genres. There will also be music, food, magical make-up, costumes, free workshops and more. At the First Station, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more details, WhatsApp Arye “The Comic Book Guy” at 052-339-2814.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Enjoy “Cult Wednesdays” at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and watch Brazil by Terry Gilliam. The movie is 140 minutes long and is considered a grotesque, dystopian, sometimes nightmarish masterpiece.

In it, a man trapped in a broken society (Jonathan Pryce in the role of Sam Lowry) attempts to find a woman he dreams about (Kim Greist as Jill Layton). Note Robert De Niro as Archibald Tuttle and Michael Palin as Jack Lint. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Attend a solo concert by Tomer Yeshayahu and enjoy his Hebrew adaptation to “Aline” by Christophe and original songs like “Shopping at the Supermarket” and “Big Smile.”

The concert begins at 10 p.m.; patrons may enter from 9 p.m. NIS 75 per ticket. 15 Harekhavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book. Check Yeshayahu’s music online here: tomer.bandcamp.com.

