Safe Place Festival presents theater for those with autism

In these difficult times, it will be more challenging than ever for people on the autism spectrum to find stress-free activities during the Passover holiday, so it’s good news the Safe Place Festival, which features theater and other activities in a sensory-friendly environment for people with autism, will take place for the sixth time from April 23-26 at the Mandel Cultural Center in Jaffa.

This festival, which is supported by the Mifal HaPais Council for Culture and the Arts, the Ted Arison Family Foundation, and other organizations, offers “sensitive culture” shows presented in a space where those on the spectrum can react and enjoy the experience in ways that come naturally to them, including laughing, speaking, making noises, jumping, and walking around the auditorium.

The activities and performances are designed for children with autism spectrum disorder, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, attention disorders, sensory regulation issues, and Tourette’s syndrome. The goal is to help the audience build self-confidence, social skills, and a love of the arts.

“We believe that all children deserve the opportunity to experience the joy and wonder of theater, and we are committed to making this possible,” said the co-founder and director of the festival, social entrepreneur, and mother of a child on the autistic spectrum, Or Alterman-Barnea, and theater creator Sharon Gabrielov.

“Since October 7 for all of us so much has fallen apart, but also a lot has been built. We don’t know what the future holds, but what always remains with us are the experiences, which become memories... which are our home.”

An inclusive festival for all

As part of the festival, there will also be a special program dedicated entirely to families of evacuees, free of charge.

In addition to the children’s shows, this year, the festival will also present an evening program intended for older people on the autistic spectrum aged 15 and older. This is the only festival that offers accessible performances for a mature autistic audience.

This year’s festival includes six productions for children (three of which are premieres), two productions for adults, a video installation, and a sensory camping area. The shows tackle diverse storylines and themes, including a theatrical journey between books, the story of a friendship between a teacher and a stick of chewing gum, and a show about humans’ attempts to communicate with aliens, which will invite audience participation.

From 2018 until today, the festival has made dozens of arts performances by top theatrical creators accessible to those on the spectrum, and thousands of people have enjoyed them.

For some of those who participated, it was the first time in their lives that they were able to attend a performance. Potential triggers that might be stressful are noted in the program, and there are quiet spaces for those who need a time out, with trained staff members to help.

As the mother of an adult son on the autism spectrum, I remember that when he was a child, we rarely left the house during the Passover holiday because there was nothing appropriate for him to do back then.This year, the association has set itself a goal that by 2026, every cultural institution in Israel will include in its program at least one accessible show per quarter by guiding the institutions and changing regulations.

For the full program, go to the website at https://safeplacefest.org/2024-festival/