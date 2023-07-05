SHEKEL ensemble to perform in Jerusalem

A diverse ensemble of nine musicians and singers from the Jerusalem Integrative Orchestra will take the stage at Jerusalem’s First Station on July 6, at 9 p.m., and at Hamiflezet Pub in the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood on July 13, at 6 p.m. Both performances will present pop-rock music, and both are free of charge.

This newly formed ensemble was created as part of the larger Israel Integrative Orchestra, which was launched four years ago through a unique partnership between SHEKEL – Inclusion for People with Disabilities and the community unit of the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, with the goal of bringing together musicians with and without disabilities in a cohesive orchestra that creates and performs music together. Today, it includes 40 musicians and vocalists, including wind, string, and percussion instrumentalists.

The Jerusalem Integrative Orchestra ensemble was created thanks to the support of the Jerusalem Foundation’s Innovation Fund. It will bring the orchestra’s music into the heart of the capital city’s diverse community, with performances at cultural venues, schools, and hospitals. They performed “Hatikva” with Eden Taharani of the Me’ever Lezlilim band at the US Embassy’s Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, hosted by Ambassador Thomas R. Nides in front of some 2,000 guests.

What SHEKEL is about

“SHEKEL is all about inclusion, and we feel strongly that true inclusion can only occur where there is cultural inclusion,” said SHEKEL chair, Clara Feldman, who feels the ensemble is helping to open new doors to an inclusive society.

“Music provides a common language, it transcends preconceived ideas of disability and connects people both personally and communally in a very profound and meaningful way. The Jerusalem Integrative Orchestra ensemble showcases the abilities and talents of musicians who are often only seen through a lens of disability.”

SINGER LILACH MACHLOFF and pianist Imri Gilad of the Israel Integrative Orchestra in performance. (credit: Yair Huri/SHEKEL)

Shalev Ron, who leads the ensemble, is a fourth-year student at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance.

“I see the powerful effect the orchestra has, both on the SHEKEL musicians and academy students. True friendships and musical bonds have been made. It is really important that people with disabilities have a chance to take their place as a vital part of Jerusalem’s vibrant and diverse music scene – and the new ensemble is now making this happen.”

Guitarist, Nadav Frankel, 28, said music is his passion.

“I’ve been singing since kindergarten and started learning guitar more than 10 years ago,” says Nadav. However, he never had the opportunity to actually perform and be part of a high-level musical community until joining the orchestra. “I love it,” he says.

The Israel Integrative Orchestra was launched with the support of the US Embassy’s Jerusalem American Center, and the Perach National Project which continues to support it.