LAST YEAR’S gala performance of the Tel Aviv Summer Opera Program. (photo credit: Noy Dekel Photography)

Tel Aviv summer opera program returns

The Tel Aviv summer opera program is returning to the Israeli Conservatory of Music, from July 10 to July 29.

Organized by the Israel Vocal Arts Institute and the Tel Aviv Municipality, this program attracts young opera singers from Israel and around the world for a transformative and enriching musical experience.

This year, the program will welcome about 60 talented young vocalists, who will immerse themselves in an intensive, three-week training program that includes master classes and concerts. Throughout the workshop, performances will be held every evening at the Conservatory of Music.

In addition, gala concerts are set for July 15 – one at the Performing Arts Center Square as part of the Sounds of Summer festival of the Tel Aviv Municipality, as well as at Jaffa’s Kedumim Square; the other at the Recenati Hall of the Tel Aviv Museum, accompanied by the Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon Lezion.

The selected operas include Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte, Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette, and Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, showcasing a diverse range of musical styles and theatrical excellence.

DAVID SEBBA and members of the Meitar Opera Studio. (credit: YOSSI ZWECKER)

For more information

For the full program, further details and tickets, visit www.summeroperatlv.co.il