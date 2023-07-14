Jerusalem highlights July 14-20

FRIDAY, JULY 14

The Jerusalem Film Festival opened on Thursday and will continue until Sunday, July 23. The Post Hostel (23 Jaffa St.) is offering a 20% discount on the films if you stay at the hostel for two nights. Use the code “filmpost” when booking your stay online at theposthostel.com/en.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Attend the opening of Memories of Others by Irit Batsry at Mamuta at Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon St.) at 7:30 p.m. Focused on video artworks by Batsry, the exhibition presents some of the roughly 1,000 reels collected by the artist in her attempt to unearth the meaning of memory in the age of mechanical recording. Free admission.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Francophones will enjoy watching Maria into Life, a light-hearted comedy about a cleaning woman (Karin Vlard) who takes a new gig at an art school, discovers the arts, and turns her life around. Screening is at 11 a.m., with light snacks and drinks served from 10:30 a.m. Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.) French with English and Hebrew subtitles. Ticket price not listed. Call (02) 560-5757 to book.

MONDAY, JULY 17

Enjoy a special “entry for two, for the price of one” ticket, at the NIS 99, to watch Good Place Where All Is Bad. Created by the Drimer sisters (Nurit and Anat) as an homage to their father, Nachmi Drimer (played by a teenage boy, Amir Meyohas), the play explores the dynamics of an unusual family.

Drimer (the real one) is active on social media and is something of a cult figure. In his posts, he shares how he attempted to destroy a public monument by Igael Tumarkin and helped create the 1981 play Pioneer Ladies Sitting on Gravel by Ester Izbicki.

A PAST Jerusalem Film Festival. (credit: ITAMAR GINSBURG/JERUSALEM CINEMATEQUE)

This was one of the first theater works dealing with women during the pre-state decades of this country. The sisters created the play from the social media posts of their very supportive father. 8 p.m. Beit Mazia, 18 Mesilat Yesharim St. Call (02) 623-0002 to book or visit www.incubator.org.il/good-place. Hebrew-only performance.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Watch He Who Says No, directed by Tamar Nissim, featuring disabled IDF veterans (11 minutes, Hebrew with English subtitles), based on an adaptation of the 1930 play Der Neinsager by Bertolt Brecht.

The original play depicts members of a small group on a risky mission who all know that, should any of them lose their strength, he or she must be tossed off the cliffs to their death.

Created by Brecht as a twin play to The Yes Sayer, this short film will be screened as part of the Experimental Cinema and Video Art Competition. The entire event is 76 minutes long and includes seven short movies. 6 p.m. at Jerusalem Cinematheque. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

✱ ENJOY AN English-language tour “Fit for the King’s Table” at the Israel Museum, 11 Derech Ruppin, with Nachliel Selavan, “The Museum Guy.”

This 4:30 p.m. tour explores Jewish history, with a special focus on the three-week mourning period that precedes Tisha Be’av. The tour is framed through the lens of The Feast, a new exhibition at the Israel Museum.

The tour is two hours long. A discount is available for those who purchase five tickets or more. NIS 65 per adult. Book via (054) 452-0209 or email nachliel@museumtours.co.il. Curated by Nurith Goshen, The Feast exhibition is shown until Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

✱ JOIN A gallery talk at 11:30 a.m. at the And I Shall Dwell Among Them: The Desert Sanctuary Reimagined group exhibition taking place at Emunah College, 108 Derech Beit Lehem. The English-language meeting will be held with artists Ruth Schreiber and Judith Anice. NIS 50 per ticket.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Enjoy the dance performance Archive at the Leo Baeck Jerusalem Institute (32 Bustani St). Created by Neta Pulvermacher following a personal investigation into her family’s roots in Germany, Archive is held in the garden, archive, and rooms of the institute.

There are two shows today, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the performance is in English, Hebrew, and German. The number of patrons who will be admitted to each show is limited to 25 persons. NIS 100 per ticket. Book via (02) 563-3790. The last performance will be held on Friday, July 21, at 11 a.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Enjoy English lectures about how biblical stories may teach us a new perspective on social tensions, presented by Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander and Dr. Tova Ganzel, at Hechal Shlomo (58 King George St.)

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; the event starts at 8 p.m. NIS 50 per ticket. Call (02) 993-7337.

Follow Brander on Twitter and via his site www.rabbikennethbrander.com, or read the scholarly works of Ganzel on Ezekiel’s visionary temple in the Babylonian context (2021) before booking.

✱ HEADS UP:

How well do you know the Abu Tor neighborhood? Take a three-hour guided walking tour led by Hosam Musa and learn more about coexistence in this unique spot of Jerusalem.

In Hebrew. NIS 195 for two persons, NIS 125 for one. Held on Friday, July 21. Meet at 9 a.m. at the entrance to the First Station. Discount code “abutor” to the first 10 persons to sign up. See eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/abutor7.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.