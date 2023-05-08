The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Disabled IDF vets to get NIS 300m. in benefits; NIS 600m. still missing

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 8, 2023 19:28
Israeli soldiers (photo credit: IDF)
Israeli soldiers
(photo credit: IDF)

While the NGO “IDF Disabled Veterans Organization” has been very encouraged by Sunday’s announcement of another NIS 300 million in benefits being extended to disabled IDF veterans, the organization said on Monday that it is still waiting for another NIS 600 million in promised benefits to come through the pipeline.

The benefits approved by the government on Sunday included an additional NIS 25,000 subsidy for disabled veterans’ housing.

In addition, it included an additional NIS 12,000 subsidy toward medical-related car needs.

The NGO said that this was major positive news for around 30,000 veterans, including some specific provisions to assist soldiers afflicted by post-traumatic stress disorder.

More specifically, the government said that 70% of veterans would benefit from the housing subsidy and 45% would benefit from the car subsidy.  

Israel's government and benefits for disabled IDF veterans

Already over two years ago, a previous governmental decision had approved an additional NIS 900 million in benefits for disabled veterans to be added to the country’s budget for 2021 and 2022.

Israeli veterans and disabled IDF soldiers protest outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, for better financial and medical aid and support, May 5, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)Israeli veterans and disabled IDF soldiers protest outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, for better financial and medical aid and support, May 5, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

However, until Sunday, none of the funds had been given a final go-ahead for a specific spending purpose.

According to the NGO, there is another NIS 600 million that still must be given the same final green light and spending designation.

Some of those funds could help pay for additional subsidies for real estate taxes, for psychological care, for dental care and for benefits for additional accompanying harms stemming from being a prisoner of war.

Further, the NGO is hoping that related Knesset legislation will be passed within three months – though currently, the government has its hands full with passing the budget generally and the judicial overhaul debate.

The NGO said that until just over a decade ago, the Defense Ministry and IDF had regularly granted some of these subsidies.

However, around that time, the car subsidy was frozen.

This means that for the NGO, the government's decision is in some ways correcting what it saw as a historical injustice that had unduly oppressed disabled IDF veterans for more than the last decade.

“The Defense Ministry, along with the Organization for Disabled Veterans, will continue to act by all possible means to substantially improve the care and service given to disabled veterans.”

Yoav Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, “The Defense Ministry, along with the Organization for Disabled Veterans, will continue to act by all possible means to substantially improve the care and service given to disabled veterans.”

He added that he felt that properly caring for such veterans was a deep obligation of the country, having himself seen many friends and soldiers generally become disabled while trying to defend the country.

The Defense Ministry Deputy CEO for Rehabilitation Limor Luria said, “I want to praise the government approval which enables an immediate solution to be granted to tens of thousands of disabled IDF veterans for whom the level of assistance that they were receiving in the areas of housing and vehicles, had not been updated for years,” to account for inflation.

The Organization for Disabled Veterans chairman Eden Kleiman added that the government had closed an economic gap for the veterans which had lasted for 11 years, which would benefit veterans from physically disabled to post-trauma cases.

Still, Kleiman said that the group will maintain its focus on getting the rest of the budgeted benefits to actually flow out to the veterans in the near future.



Tags Defense Ministry IDF idf veteran Money disability NGO
