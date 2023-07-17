‘Madame Butterfly’ to grace Tel Aviv in free performance

In keeping an already two-decade-long tradition, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality and the Israeli Opera are hosting a production of Madame Butterfly on August 3 at Ganei Yehoshua.

Opera in the Park, initiated by Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai, captivates audiences of all ages, drawing thousands of attendees. Huldai said he initiated “the tradition inspired by the belief that every person in the country deserves the opportunity to enjoy art and opera in particular.”

This special production of the beloved Madame Butterfly, composed by the renowned Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, will be conducted by the Israeli Opera’s musical director Dan Ettinger, and directed by Gadi Schecter, who has previously helmed Opera in the Park.

An opera performance with talented cast

The performance promises to be a remarkable showcase of talent. The cast includes notable performers from the Israeli Opera and will feature a captivating ensemble of dancers, with the Israeli Opera Choir accompanied by the Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra.

The gate opens at s 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8.30 p.m.