Jerusalem highlights August 4-10

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Take a 10 a.m. Hebrew-language guided art tour titled “Dreaming at Talpiot” with artists Sharon Keren and Niv Gafni. The tour begins at the Art Cube Artists’ Studios (26 Ha’oman St.) and moves to 3 Haparsa St., where Gafni’s solo exhibition is now being shown until Friday, August 11.

The exhibition includes kinetic sculptures placed in a post-apocalyptic environment. For more, see: www.nivgafni.com. Free admission.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Watch The Bridges of Madison County at 9:15 p.m. Shown as part of the Summer Loving series of movies at Jerusalem Cinematheque, this is a cinematic adaptation of the 1992 same-titled US novel by Robert James Waller.

The novel is loosely based on Waller’s own experience photographing the covered bridges of Madison County, Iowa. In the film, Clint Eastwood plays the role of Robert Kincaid, a photographer who begins a love affair with Francesca Johnson, a married woman played by Meryl Streep. English with Hebrew subtitles. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Book via phone *9377.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Visit the Beit Avi Chai Gallery to see recent print works made by six current artists in dialogue with works by late Jewish-Soviet artist Anatoli Lvovich Kaplan. Among the artists included are Menahem Halberstadt and Pearl Schneider. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 44 King George St. Free admission.

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Visit Hutzot Hayotzer at the Sultan’s Pool and enjoy a concert with two of the most famous singers in the country, Rita and Shiri Maimon, who will perform this evening at 9 p.m. NIS 129 per person. Call *2207 to book.

The fair, open from 6 p.m. onwards, offers a special theater corner for children with two daily shows (6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), the Cabaret of Café Tav, and the street art of Anna Kogan. Open until 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Make a stop at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) to enjoy a free Hebrew-language discussion about the end of capitalism (8:30 p.m. on). Various speakers will discuss the cultural, artistic, and political impact of this imagined shift in human affairs in light of the rapid changes in AI and the Earth’s climate.

Topics include: What would capitalism mean if water becomes more precious than gold? What would human labor mean in a world where AI is used to diagnose patients, and robots to build houses? Those who remember the collapse of the USSR or the Greek government-debt crisis of 2007 might be especially interested.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

Take a break at Barood (31 Jaffa Rd.) to sip a cold Guinness and take in some live jazz from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. This hidden gem inside the Feingold Courtyard will put your mind at ease during these uneasy times.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Participate in Martial Arts, a free public event at the Jerusalem Arts Campus Plaza (Menorah Square). During this event, which is part of the Israel Festival 2023, various martial art schools and fighters from across the country will be gathering to explore if the practice of martial arts can promote peace. 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

✱ Attend a hip-hop concert by Adash Badash, “half Tasmanian devil/half shaman,” at the Yellow Submarine, 13 Herkevim St., Talpiot, at 10 p.m. (doors open at 9 p.m.; standing-only performance). NIS 70 per ticket. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

The performance is part of a promotion for the release of Adashizem, a new album by the artist, who offers a unique take on the Jerusalem hip-hop scene. “Jerusalem ain’t nothing to... with.”

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it.