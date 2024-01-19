Jerusalem highlights January 19 – 25

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

Attend a special online screening of The Eight Days of Chamsin by Zvika Gregory Portnoy. The short excerpt is part of a larger documentary film, now in its final stages, about Israel in the 1950s as seen through the eyes of Marek Hlasko. One of the great iconoclastic Polish writers of the 20th century, Hlasko, who was not Jewish, lived in Israel and enjoyed mini-celebrity status among the Polish-speaking Jewish community here.

Followed by a dramatic reading of the writer’s best-known works, presented by actor Yehoyachin Friedlander, and a panel discussion between film director Uri Bar-On and Israeli writer Julia Fermentto-Tzaisler.

The Hebrew screening, at 10:30 a.m., has English subtitles. Visit rb.gy/bwxano to watch. Take part in the panel by sending your questions to Bar-On or Fermentto-Tzaisler. Offered by the Polish Institute Tel Aviv as part of the Polish Cultural Heroes Masterclass Series. Free.

✱ Attend a noon Youth at the Center concert as pianist Itay Navon performs works by Beethoven, Seter, Janacek, and Brahms. The performance will be held at the Jerusalem Music Centre, 3 Yemin Moshe St. Free, though pre-registration is required. Call (02) 623-4347 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

Attend a Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra concert to honor Romania’s National Culture Day. This date coincides with the birthday of Romanian national poet Mihai Eminescu, and a rich musical program was created for this performance.

Under the baton of conductor Ionut Pascu, pan flutist Dalila Cernatescu and a jazz trio (pianist Florin Raducanu, bass player Oren Hardy, and drummer Yonatan Rosen) will perform compositions by Florin Raducanu. Raducanu is one of the brightest stars in Romanian jazz, and patrons will listen to his Mapamond Pictures Rhapsody; Jazz Passacaglia for Pan Flute; and Symphonic Jazz Triptych.

The 80-minute concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from NIS 105 to NIS 120. Jerusalem Theatre, 5 Chopin St. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book. The concert is supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Readers with a sense of irony will enjoy knowing that although Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu was not exactly warm to the Jewish people, the winner of the 1998 Eminescu Prize for Romanian Poetry was Israeli poet Shaul Carmel.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

Take a class on how to communicate more effectively with Shira Lev-Tzion at the Fanny Kaplan Pat Community Center. This is the second lesson in a five-part series on nonviolent communication, held from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The full series costs NIS 390. Call the center for the price of a one-time class. The Kaplan Pat Community Center, at 20 Maurice Fischer St., has other offerings, such as their Monday, January 22 (9 a.m.), class on how to create a landing page for businesses (NIS 100). Call (02) 624-9332 for more information.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

Watch a revival of the play Skylight by David Hare. Originally shown at Britain’s National Theatre, it is now being screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The 2014 performance features Carey Mulligan in the role of Kyra Hollis. Hollis has an unexpected visit by her former lover Tom Sergeant (Bill Nighy). Hollis used to rent a room with the Sergeant family, which led to an affair with the older man. After the affair was found out, Kyra moved out and is now living an austere life.

The play is famous for including a scene in which the actress playing Hollis cooks a spaghetti dinner on stage to present the audience with her very unassuming lifestyle. It is also famous because Hare based the male character on Terence Conran, a famous British interior designer in his day.

Shown at 8 p.m. as part of the National Theatre Live on Screen 2024 season. NIS 75 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

Attend Jazz from Here and Now at the Jerusalem Music Centre. Sax player Yuval Cohen and pianist Yonatan Avishai will perform works composed after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel. 3 Yemin Moshe St. NIS 105 to NIS 120 per ticket. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

Watch an English-language theater production about a Buffalo, New York, soup kitchen and the Catholic faith. Miracle on South Division Street, written by Tom Dudzick and directed by Yael Valier, is now on stage at the Jerusalem Theatre.

The play centers on the Nowak family, where Clara runs a soup kitchen and maintains a shrine to the Blessed Mother. A family legend is that Mother Mary appeared at the family barber shop in 1942. Clara’s daughter Ruth would like to tell this story to the world, but the family discussion concerning the exact details of this miracle leads to some surprises.

A discussion with the Israeli creators follows the 7:30 p.m. performance. NIS 76 to 95. 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

Attend a performance by Leyli, a duo composed of Gal Toren and Guy Levy, at the Yellow Submarine. The romantic, groove-filled Hebrew show is a standing-only event. Doors open at 9 p.m. for the 10 p.m. performance. NIS 110 per ticket. 13 Harechavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.

What else is new In Jerusalem?

OurCrowd CEO talks Zionism, optimism, and changing the world

This week in Jerusalem: Jerusalem for you

Old City of Jerusalem's Armenian photo shop stands the test of time

This week in Jerusalem: Jerusalem for you

Jerusalem hotel gives evacuees fleeing Hamas, Hezbollah new swimwear

Infused JLM: An Israeli culinary innovation

Grapevine: Going postal

Jerusalem highlights January 19 – 25