Jerusalem highlights January 26-February 1

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

Visit Bigger Than Me, a newly opened art exhibition at the Museum of Holocaust Art at Yad Vashem. Painter Shai Azoulay presents works created during his stay at the Yad Vashem residency program, which offers new cultural paths to remember and discuss the Holocaust.

Azoulay, a haredi artist, once told art writer Ellie Armon Azoulay that he enjoys painting from the memories inside him. “My entire desire is to press the ‘Play’ button,” he told her, “to become a conduit through which things emerge.”

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack on this country took place during his residency program. Several works in the exhibition reflect the artist’s attempt to come to terms with what had taken place.

The exhibition is being shown until the end of May at Yad Vashem’s Square of Hope. Free admission. Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (02) 644-3400 to learn more. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Watch Carmen by Bizet beamed live from the Metropolitan Opera House to the Jerusalem Cinematheque (11 Hebron Rd.). Director Carrie Cracknell re-imagines gypsy Spain as the human trafficking industry of our time as the famous tale unfolds about how Carmen (Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshin) leads the naïve Don José (tenor Piotr Beczała) to his doom.

Performance starts at 7:55 p.m. In French with English subtitles. NIS 170 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

Listen to cellist Julian Steckel perform works by Dvorak, Saint-Saens, Debussy, Satie, and Ravel under the baton of conductor Ivan Fischer. This Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performance (90 minutes) will take place at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St., at 8 p.m. NIS 260 to NIS 485 per ticket. Call *3766 to book.

✱ Attend this year’s Israeli Schubertiade at the Brigham Young University Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies, 1 Hadassah Lampel St. The program includes Schubert’s Sonata in A Minor for Violin and Piano, D. 385; and Piano Trio in B-Flat Major, Op. 99. Performers are violinist Hagai Shaham; cellist Raphael Wallfisch; and pianist Arnon Erez. This free, one-hour concert starts at 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 29

Attend Beethoven Goes All the Way. The orchestral performance features Roni Porat in the dual role of conductor and narrator. Porat guides the audience through the wealth of the great composer’s symphonies, overtures, romances, and concerti. The focus is on the movements, hence the title of this performance.

This one-hour concert is particularly suited for parents with children at home who might enjoy this introduction to Beethoven. Offered by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. In Hebrew. 11 a.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 50 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

Shoshana Bar Karaoke Night returns! Come at 8 p.m., down a few drinks, take the stage and, as Morrissey sang, “sing your life.” Bolder readers might give Marc Almond’s song “Death’s Diary” a shot. Free admission. 7 Shoshan St.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

Visit Baroque Bar Cafe to enjoy a lively jazz performance by pianist Roee Mor and his quartet. Free admission, though patrons are expected to buy a drink or two. 8:30 p.m. 3 Ben Sira St.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Attend a piano recital by Jonathan Biss, who will perform works by Schubert and Tyson Gholston Davis. Davis has been composing music since he was eight, and the new work by the American composer seems highly promising.

Born in Indiana to violinist parents Miriam Fried and Paul Biss, Jonathan is a lauded musician, as well as the author of the 2013 audible work Beethoven’s Shadow about the relationship between himself and the composer. 8 p.m. Jerusalem Music Centre, 3 Yemin Moshe St. NIS 130 to NIS 145 per ticket. Call (02) 623-4347 to order.

