Jerusalem highlights February 2-8

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Visit Still Waters into Living Colors, a group exhibition of watercolorists at the gallery of the Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies at Brigham Young University. Curated by Lola Vienkin, the exhibition includes works by artists such as Meydad Eliyahu, Beni Gassenbauer, and Maureen Fain. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1 Hadassah Lampel St. Free admission. This is the first exhibition hosted by the reopened gallery after a three-year hiatus.

✱ Attend a Youth at the Centre concert with pianist Itamar Feinberg and cellist Daphne Richman Poleg as they perform works by Wiesenberg, Beethoven, Debussy, and Brahms. 11 a.m. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 623-4347 to learn more.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Attend a concert at 9 p.m. by the Radio Baghdad trio, which will perform Jewish Iraqi tunes. Mazkeka, 3 Shoshan St. NIS 60 per ticket. Call (02) 582-2090 to book.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Watch the plays In Between by Timaa Khald; No ‘I’ in ‘We’ by Lia Eshel; and 16:21 by Maya Rachel Sheef as part of the open day at the School of Visual Theater. Beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m., the day includes talks with Amit Drori and Achinoam Mendelson, who teach at the school. Mendelson was lauded for her play I Love You Special.

Although aimed at would-be students, theater lovers might enjoy learning how visual theater is crafted. Free, but pre-registration is required. 11 Bezalel St. Call (02) 673-3435 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Watch Disco Boy, an unusual film that puts two unlikely men, Aleksei and Jomo, on two paths that will eventually pit them against each other. The first man joins the Foreign Legion, the second kidnaps French citizens visiting Niger in an attempt to scare off oil firms that want to take his land. The mission to rescue these Frenchmen is given to Aleksei.

Directed by Giazcomo Abbruzzese, the film is in French, Polish, and Igbo, and is shown with Hebrew and English subtitles. Jerusalem Cinematheque. 4 p.m. NIS 20 per ticket. 11 Hebron St. Call (02) 5654333.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Attend an online screening of The Little Things by Michal Aronzon. The 2019 documentary is about Yudale Fruman, the son of Rabbi Menachem Fruman, as he comes to terms with the ill health and eventual passing of his father. Fruman senior was famous for promoting interfaith dialogue and even hammering out a would-be ceasefire agreement in 2008 between Hamas and Israel, with reporter Khalid Amayreh.

The agreement was never discussed by the Israeli government. Aronzon teaches Yudale how to use a camera. The film also deals with how this Tel Aviv-based, secular woman learns something about the life of a religious settler from Tekoa.

Shown at 8 p.m., followed by a virtual panel discussion with Aronzon at 9:30 p.m. Hebrew only. This is a pay-what-you-may event. Sign up via www.yonatannir.com/things.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Attend the concert titled “Merry Pranks in 40 Fingers,” with conductor Ainars Rubikis leading the MultiPiano Ensemble, as they perform works by Bach, Moscheles, Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, and Strauss. The two-hour performance is part of the Golden Series offered by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m., Henry Crown Hall. Jerusalem Theatre. 20 Marcus St. NIS 103 to NIS 150 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5757.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Visit From the Depths, a new exhibition of works by Ilana Zimhony at the Heichal Shlomo Jewish Art Museum. Inspired by Psalms, the works depict the landscapes of the Holy Land as they relate to the larger Jewish tradition. On display until Tuesday, March 5. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 58 King George St., 3rd floor. NIS 20 per ticket.

