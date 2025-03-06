How to spoil yourself Tel Aviv's Kempinski Hotel

I’m writing this review from the closet of Suite 2602 of the Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv. That’s because since I stayed here two weeks ago, I’ve refused to check out and have been hiding in the closet ever since.

Whenever I get hungry, I grab something from the giant fruit bowl on the table in the living room of my suite. If I get thirsty, there’s a full bar with all kinds of alcohol and a refrigerator with soft drinks and mixers. One of these days, housekeeping is going to find me, but until then, I am happily ensconced in a beautiful hotel in Tel Aviv right on the beach.

Seriously, the Kempinski Hotel is something special – from the design to the food, and perhaps most of all, the service. Every member of staff I encountered seemed to really care if I was enjoying my stay. Given the luxury of the hotel, it would have been almost impossible not to enjoy.

The hotel opened in 2022, with 250 rooms. It is committed to sustainability and uses energy-efficient systems and waste-reduction programs. The hotel is fully accessible with ramps, elevators, and specially equipped accessible rooms.

The huge suite with windows overlooking the Mediterranean was probably the nicest room I’ve ever stayed in. The toiletries are from Molton Brown (and some of them may have ended up in my suitcase – by mistake, of course). I had told the hotel that my husband and I were celebrating our 33rd anniversary, and in the room was a cake and a personalized card. Just a nice touch. A DELUXE seafront room at the Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv. (credit: SIVAN ASKAYO)

I couldn’t stay too long because I was invited to a massage at the hotel spa. When I arrived at the spa, I filled out the health questionnaire as usual, but the last question gave me pause: “What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?”

“What is that for?” I asked at reception, and was told, “We give you a mochi dessert at the end of the massage.” Now this is my kind of massage.

There is a relaxation room for before and after massages that has wine as well as soft drinks and comfortable chairs. I met a woman who had come to the spa to celebrate her birthday with a massage.

My masseuse, Tanya, was excellent. It was a 70-minute treatment that encompassed several massage techniques, including hot stones – one of my favorites. It was an amazing massage, and I left feeling completely relaxed.

Manager Guy Klaiman says the key to the hotel’s success is in its employees, who come from 18 countries and undergo an extensive training program. They are very well paid, with waiters in the restaurants earning up to NIS 17,000 a month including tips. (I should find out if they’re hiring.)

“To give good service, you need to have happy employees,” Klaiman said. “We offer our employees yoga, pilates, a tasting room, and parties.”

GUESTS STAYING in the suites have access to the Horizon lounge on the 22nd floor, which has an excellent selection of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. There is also a full dairy dinner served every night, which looked delicious, but I didn’t partake as we had already made plans for dinner.

The beds are, of course, incredibly comfortable, and the only downside to waking up the next morning is that it brings you closer to checking out.

Hotel breakfast

But first is the amazing breakfast. The breakfast at the Kempinski was ranked one of the best breakfasts in the world (not the Middle East, the world!) by Condé Nast Traveler.

Served in the hotel lobby and with a view of the Mediterranean, you start off with a daily wellness shot. I chose a turmeric and ginger concoction that was delicious.

The breakfast has all of the typical things you’d find at an Israeli hotel breakfast – salads, cheeses, yogurts, smoked fish (the gravlax was excellent), and breads, cakes, and pastries baked in-house, but everything was just one step up. My favorite station was the buckwheat blini and salmon roe caviar (for kashrut reasons), with a tray of all the possible condiments to add – capers, egg, onion, crème fraiche, etc.

Along with that, I had a shot of cold Beluga caviar (hey, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere) after making sure that my husband would drive back. There is also a stand where you can mix your own cocktails like a Bellini or a Kir Royale.

Of course, there is a chef making omelets to order, which my favorite husband enjoyed, but since I eat a lot of eggs at home, I chose to order French toast off the menu (no additional charge), which was served with caramelized bananas. It was delicious.

For dessert, I had a wonderful small pastry that had crème patissière and fresh blueberries. All of this was washed down with two cups of strong cappuccino.

The hotel breakfast is available to outside guests for NIS 210 a person, and trust me that you won’t need to eat for the rest of the day.

We then regretfully went upstairs to pack up and check out.

The hotel will soon open Cloud, a rooftop lounge on the 34th floor with a pool, lounge, and bar.

Kempinski Hotel

51 Hayarkon Street

Kashrut: Rabbanut Tel Aviv

The writer was a guest of the hotel.