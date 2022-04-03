Kempinski Hotel opens its doors in Tel Aviv

This month, the oldest luxury hotel group in Europe is opening up its first Israeli doors.

The David Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv will join the chain’s rosters as its 80th location on its 125th anniversary.

Located on Hayarkon Street across from the beach, construction of the 34-story hotel has taken over eight years to complete. Each of the 250 rooms features floor-to-ceiling windows that let in lots of natural light and look out over the ocean to the west and the city to the east. All rooms are decorated in a clean, classic modern style and include amenities such as LED-screen smart TVs and coffee stations. 2x2.1m. beds made up with crisp white linen are sure to keep guests comfortable as they doze to the sound of the Mediterranean.

Available at the David are 37 sq.m. Superior Rooms on floors 5-10 and 58 sq.m. Grand Deluxe rooms on floors 11-21, perfect for the travelers requiring a bit more space. Floors 22 and above are home to larger suites of up to 143 sq.m. as well as the Horizon Business Lounge for guests of these floors, should they wish for a more private check-in/check-out experience. Several of the hotel’s 14 Special Suites also include kitchenettes for those who may prefer the option of preparing their own food.

Grandest of them all, however is the David Penthouse, a 380 sq.m. suite occupying three floors that comes complete with amenities such as a grand piano, private gym and sauna, all of which can be enjoyed alongside a panoramic view of Tel Aviv. The suite – which also includes a personal butler and has two bedrooms, a full kitchen and dining room, and a private balcony with infinity pool – costs 18,000 NIS per night.

The new David Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv. (credit: Kempinski Hotel/Sivan Askayo )

The 34th floor rooftop will include a pool and lounge where suite guests can sunbathe during the day, and will be transformed into Cloud51, a bar and restaurant open to the general public at night during spring through autumn.

Kempinski considers its commitment to service at all of its hotels to be of the utmost importance, and the David is no exception. Recruitment of the hotel’s 300 employees was a highly selective process, and all staff underwent extensive tests and training to prepare for the grand opening.

GUY KLIMAN, CEO and manager of the hotel explained that one of Kempinski’s goals is the long-term retention of its staff so as to cultivate the feeling of a second home for its guests. The hotel’s heads of service, referred to as “Ladies and Gentlemen in Red” due to their stand-out red uniforms, can be found throughout the property ensuring not a pillow is out of place. Often recruited from top luxury hotels around the world, they are a trademark of Kempinski who complete rigorous training to ensure they’re able to assist guests with anything they desire, from assistance with childcare to making dinner reservations.

Speaking of which, those who look forward to the gastronomic aspect of travel can make reservations to dine in the Sereia Lounge and Restaurant, a high-class fish restaurant with a seasonal menu led by head chef Mor Cohen, formerly of the Herbert Samuel Restaurant in Herzliya. The dining room is located off of the hotel lobby and offers picturesque views of the beach and promenade for guests to enjoy throughout their meal.

The David will also be home to The Common Bar, a whiskey bar that will play host to The Macallan Spiritual Home Project – a collaboration between the whiskey brand and luxury hotels and restaurants around the world that will feature exclusive tastings and other events. A cigar lounge with products by the iconic Habanos, SA cigar company next to The Common will also offer an experience not found elsewhere in Israel.

Guests in search of a bit of R&R can unwind at OKOA (one of a kind), the hotel spa featuring a menu of unique treatments such as a massage with bamboo sticks and a 4-hand treatment on a moving bed.

Kliman shared his excitement at a recent press event as the staff prepared for the hotels’ grand opening: “David Kempinski Tel Aviv will be characterized by a sense of service at the highest levels in the global hotel industry while connecting to the culture, authenticity and tradition typical of Israel.”

Bookings for Superior Rooms start at NIS 1,900 per night while Grand Deluxe Rooms start at NIS 2,400 per night. Suites on floors 22 and above start at 2,900 per night, and all bookings include breakfast. For reservations, visit here.