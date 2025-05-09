Jerusalem highlights: May 9-15

FRIDAY, MAY 9

Attend Jane’s Walks, a free series of Jerusalem walks inspired by writer Jane Jacobs, who penned the 1961 book The Death and Life of Great American Cities.

A culinary walk is offered at 9 a.m. at the square near the Super-Pharm on Eliyahu Koren Street. This will be followed by a two-hour walk at noon, starting at Safra Square, with a focus on local histories. Sign up via bldorit@jerusalem.muni.il.

Note: This is a three-day festival that ends tomorrow, with many other walks and events.

Learn more via jane-jerusalem.my.canva.site/8-10-2025 (Hebrew only).

SATURDAY, MAY 10

Watch the film Maria, directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Angelina Jolie, a biopic that attempts to introduce current moviegoers to the life and art of opera singer Maria Callas. One of the greatest sopranos of the 20th century (some would argue, the greatest), Callas was born as Maria Kalogeropoulos in 1920s Greece and rose to the top of the opera world.

A visually stunning film, this is a wonderful opportunity to hear Callas’s recordings in extraordinary quality. Jolie is excellent, blending her own iconic film status with that of the diva she portrays. ‘THE MARRIAGE of Figaro’ (see Sunday). (credit: Wiener Staatsoper Michael Pöhn)

3:30 p.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Road. English-language film. NIS 43. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, MAY 11

Watch a screening of Barrie Kosky’s production of Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro) at the Jerusalem Theatre. Revived by the Vienna State Opera. Patrons are invited to hear a short introduction in Hebrew by Merav Barak before the film.

This is a lively production by Kosky, a Jewish opera director from Australia who works in Germany. Costumes were created by Victoria Behr, and the stage design is by Rufus Didwiszus; both are award winners in their respective fields. Patrons will enjoy their work in detail on the silver screen, where everything is shown much larger than life.

Mozart depicted women well in his operas, and this one is perhaps the most striking. In the opera, days before their wedding, the hot-headed Figaro suspects Susanna, his would-be wife, of having a fling with Count Almaviva. Susanna and the countess quickly conspire to reveal that the count is the guilty party.

Figaro, the character created by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais, is one of the most likable characters in opera. Figaro also stars in Rossini’s opera The Barber of Seville.

Lecture 6 p.m. Film screening 6:30 p.m. (four hours). In Italian with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 79 to NIS 99 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

MONDAY, MAY 12

Attend the Diver Festival and explore the sound of trauma with Howl. Created by Netta Weiser and Orly Portal, Howl is a radio-choreography performance held within a sound installation. It addresses how knowledge is transmitted across generations and communities. The production is the result of collaboration among Shira Eviatar, Vanessa Paloma Elbaz, and KHOYA – Jewish Morocco Sound Archive.

Two one-hour performances, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. NIS 90. If buying more than one ticket, the second one is 40% off. Merkaz Haparsa (hall 5), 3 Haparsa Street. Book via www.diverfestival.com/en/home.

TUESDAY, MAY 13

Watch the 2024 political thriller Conclave. Directed by Edward Berger, the film is based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. Ralph Fiennes stars as the cardinal tasked with managing the selection process of a new pope. The cast also includes Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, and Stanley Tucci.

The film is fairly realistic in depicting the challenges that face the Catholic (which means “embracing the whole universe”) Church as it caters to the needs of vastly different believers around the world and difficult times. In one scene, Rome is struck by a radical Islamic terror group during the selection process.

Conclave was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film is being screened after the recent death of Pope Francis, and viewers might hear the announcement Habemus papam (“We have a pope”) before they enter the cinema.

8:30 p.m., Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. NIS 35. The film is mostly in English, with some Italian and Latin. Screened with English and Hebrew subtitles. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

Visit the National Library and listen to an English-language academic panel discussion about the history of the Jewish press – part of a three-day conference on 20 Years of Historical Jewish Press.

The panel, led by Caron Sethill, the library’s program manager for Europe, will include librarian Michelle Margolis Chesner of Columbia University, who will discuss the connections between the American Jewish press and its Israeli counterparts.

12:30 p.m. Free upon pre-registration. 1 Kaplan Street. Learn more via: www.nli.org.il/en/visit/seminars/conferences/jpress.

THURSDAY, MAY 15

Attend a concert by cellist Mischa Maisky, his pianist daughter Lily, and his violinist son Sascha. They will present works by Brahms, and Clara and Robert Schumann in this highly promising performance.

8 p.m. YMCA Jerusalem, 26 King David Street. NIS 140 to NIS 155 per ticket. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

