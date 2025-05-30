Jerusalem highlights: May 30 – June 5

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MAY 30

Start the weekend with Johanna Riethmueller on the joza (an Iraqi variant of the rebab, or Arab violin) and pianist Darya Mosenzon, who specializes in North African piano music. This performance at the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Ein Kerem is likely to be a powerful musical celebration of both Eastern and Western traditions.

4:30 p.m. 18 Shvil Hatzokim Street. NIS 89. Call *6226 to book.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

Attend the opening of Tatreez, a new exhibition that combines embroidery artworks by Nablus-based artist Israa Khalid and video-documentation by Samara Salma, curated by Miri Segal at the Jerusalem Artists’ House.

Noon. 12 Shmuel Hanagid Street. Until August 9. Free. Art by Israa Khalid (credit: Samara Salma)

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

Attend “Nightly Visions,” a Shavuot learning event in English at Beit Avi Chai, focused on the role of dreams in the Talmud, Midrash, and Hebrew literature.

11 p.m. to midnight. 44 King George Street. Free upon pre-registration. Visit www.bac.org.il/en for more.

MONDAY, JUNE 2

Listen to a lecture by Prof. Rabbi Jacob J. Schacter of Yeshiva University on “Consent and Coercion at Mount Sinai: A Blueprint for Jewish Commitment” at the Orthodox synagogue Kehillat Ramban.

6:15 p.m. 4 Amatzia Street. Call (02) 623-6223 for more. Free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3

Attend a pre-premiere screening of Tropicana, directed by Omer Tobi. The film, in Hebrew with English subtitles, follows the life of a small-town supermarket worker who gets promoted when a senior team member is murdered. Actress Irit Sheleg stars in this unusual film.

8 p.m. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. NIS 35. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

Watch Among Neighbors, directed by Yoav Potash and screened as part of the Jerusalem Cinematheque series of films for English speakers. The film uses animation to depict a Polish town after World War II ends, and tells the tragic history of what happened to its surviving Jews.

6 p.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Road. NIS 43. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

Enjoy a concert at the Jerusalem Theatre as piano duo Almog and Alexandra Segal join pianists Alon Kariv and Yahli Zaken to play the Luisa Miller overture by Verdi; Concerto for Two Pianos No. 7 by Mozart; Variations on Là ci darem la mano from Mozart’s Don Giovanni by Chopin; Piano Concerto No 2 by Prokofiev, concluding with Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite.

7:30 p.m. Two hours, with one intermission. 20 Marcus Street. NIS 135 to NIS 150 per ticket. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book.

✱ ✱ ✱

