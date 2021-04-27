Israeli tech giant NICE hosts celeb-packed annual conference

The conference, which is considered one of the largest in the world in the customer service industry, has already become a tradition, thanks in part to the top speakers who participate each year.

Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE , revealed over the weekend that this year’s conference will feature legendary football player Tom Brady, the most decorated quarterback in NFL history and considered by many to be the best in league history.

Also participating will be senior executives from Wells Fargo, T-Mobile, Verizon, and others. Comedian James Corden , host of the CBS program "The Late Late Show," will host the event, which is expected to attract 20,000 viewers.

In previous years, NICE has hosted keynote speakers such as American actor Matthew McConaughey, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, and chef Gordon Ramsey.

NICE is one of the most successful Israeli companies in the world. It provides cloud-based artificial intelligence software solutions for customer relationship management and cloud-based financial fraud prevention.

The company is valued at $15 billion and employs 7,000 people worldwide. More than 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries use NICE’s solutions, including 85% of Fortune 100 companies.

