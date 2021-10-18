Largest donors in Israeli science sector come together under Tel Aviv night sky





At the Hilton Tel Aviv, an event was held by the Friends of the Weizmann Institute of Science Association, headed by its Chairman of the Board Shimshon Harel, among the owners of the America Israel Investments Ltd and the CEO of the Friends Association, Yael Goren-Vagman.

Yael Goren-Wagman and Eran Segal (Credit: Itai Belson and Ohad Hareches, Weizmann Institute of Science)

The event was sponsored by Credit Suisse, during which friends and donors of the Institute listened to a lecture by Prof. Eran Segal, from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, on the subject of “personalized nutrition and medicine.” Segal presented significant breakthroughs in studies conducted by the institute.

In addition, a lecture was given by Ishay Davidi , CEO and founder of the Fimi Fund, the largest private investment fund in Israel, who reassured listeners, saying that “The situation in Israel today is good, certainly relative to the world.

"If in May 2020, someone had said that in October 2021, we would sit here at this event and talk about growth rates in 2022, it would have sounded fanciful."

Davidi said that the fund he heads believes in the growth of the Israeli economy and is preparing to invest billions of dollars in companies in the coming years. “I estimate that we are entering an interesting period in which technology and innovation will be reflected in all types of companies,” he concluded.