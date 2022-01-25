New Israeli-American summer camp opening in the Berkshires

Good news for those children who are already thinking about summer camp: Avishay Nachon, CEO of Camp Kimama, announced the opening of another camp site for those Kimama fans in the Berkshires, located in Massachusetts.

Avishay Nachon (Credit: Shahar Azran)

The new camp is located two and a half hours from Manhattan, on the shores of a large lake, and will open for activity this summer under the name Kimama Half Moon.

Camp Kimama is known for being a mixed English-Hebrew-language sleepaway camp, functioning in two-week bouts with activities suitable for the summer weather as well as based off of Jewish culture.

The camp already has locations in Israel, namely its original camp site in Michmoret, near Haifa.