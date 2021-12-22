Discount Bank launches a new advertising campaign starring Rotem Sela

On Monday evening, an event was held at the 'Sheva' hall in Tel Aviv for senior employees of Discount Bank, which is headed by Chairman Shaul Kobrinsky, and Discount Group CEO Uri Levin. The event was held to mark the launch of a new advertising campaign by the bank starring Rotem Sela.

Shaul Kobrinsky, Rotem Sela and Uri Levin (Credit: Gadi Sierra)

The bank's senior executives, including CEO Levin, Barak Nardi, head of the planning and strategy division, and Savyon Bar-Sabar, marketing director, explained the rebranding process, accompanied by an impressive multimedia display. Rotem Sela rose to speak, thanking everyone for working together, and charmed the audience. The evening concluded with a stirring performance by Elai Botner & Yaldei Hahutz , who succeeded in getting attendees to dance.