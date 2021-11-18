Billionaire Teddy Sagi celebrates his 50th birthday with Israeli white party

On Saturday night, businessman and billionaire Teddy Sagi held his 50th birthday party.

The big party was held at Sagi's home in Herzliya Pituach. Family members, friends, business partners and associates were asked to arrive dressed in white.



Billionaire Teddy Sagi celebrates his 50th birthday with Israeli white party (Credit: Gadi Sierra)

Befittingan event of the upper crust, the entire home was festively adorned, and the guests enjoyed a particularly lavish production that included food stands, excellent alcohol, dancers and musicians, including one Omer Adam who went up to sing and even danced traditional dances with Sagi on the dance floor.

Before the event, a special surprise video was shown, starring actor Miki Geva, playing the role of Sagi, which included humorous moments from the billionaire's daily life and interactions with those around him.





Sagi 's partner, Yael Nizri, who is in the advanced stages of her sixth pregnancy, was absent from the event because she was under observation at the hospital at the time.

Among the guests who came to honor the birthday celebrant who also recently signed an important real estate deal in the United States: Limor Simanovich with Yuli Sagi - her and Sagi's joint daughter; Professor Ronni Gamzu, Eyal Waldman and his partner Anastasia Coco, Sean Simanovich, Ido And Sarit Hajaj, Zvika and Natalie Birenbaum, Yossi Hachmi, Gideon Hamburger and of course the proud parents, Ami and Lizika Sagi.