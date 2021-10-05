Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performs at surprise party for Frank Lowry

The Philharmonic Orchestra , together with the Orr Shalom organization, which helps children who have been removed from their homes and placed with foster families, held a surprise 90th birthday celebration for philanthropist Frank Lowy on Monday evening.

The evening included a screening of an emotional performance by the Philharmonic, from eight Orr Shalom locations – including family group homes around the country, where children who have been removed from their homes live, against a background of violence, drugs, and parental difficulties in raising children. The surprise party combined Lowy’s two great loves – the Philharmonic Orchestra and the children of Orr Shalom.

In the early 2000s, Aliza Olmert, who at the time served as chairman of the Or Shalom organization, brought Frank and his late wife Shirley to a family group home of the Or Shalom organization. Frank and Shirley fell in love with the children and the activities of the organization, and from that moment, a significant connection was formed between them and the children. Lowy still comes to visit them, brings them gifts, keeps in touch with them, and contributes significantly to the children and the organization.