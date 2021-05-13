Viral chef Salt Bae to open new branch in Beverly Hills

Throughout the Corona pandemic, the partnership opened restaurants in Boston, Dallas, and now Los Angeles, in addition to their successful restaurants in New York and Miami.

The long lines at the entrance to the restaurant have not been seen in Los Angeles for many years, as well as the vast number of stars and celebrities who have flocked to the venue to tag their photos.

MUST has learned that this October, the partnership will open another branch, this time in legendary Las Vegas.

As every year, you can also meet the chef in his pop-up restaurant in Mykonos this summer.

The viral steak chef, aka "Salt Bae," is opening another branch in the US of the Nusr-Et steakhouse chain, this time in the City of Angels, or more precisely in the heart of Beverly Hills. It seems that Corona cannot stop the American partnership of Turkish billionaire Ferit Şahenk, New York real estate mogul Rotem Rosen and Chef Nusret.