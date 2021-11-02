Cornerstone laid in Jerusalem. Find out where

In a festive ceremony, a cornerstone was laid in Jerusalem at the new entrance of the Tower of David Museum

The entire project was built with the support of the Drahi Foundation, the Clore Israel Foundation, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry and the Tourism Ministry and includes access to the citadel, with the addition of two elevators and a new permanent museum exhibition that will tell the full story of Jerusalem using ancient objects and modern technology.

The Patrick and Lina Drahi Entrance Pavilion will open to visitors in 2022 and will be constructed of steel, stone and glass.