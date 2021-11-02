Cornerstone laid in Jerusalem. Find out where

In a festive ceremony, a cornerstone was laid in Jerusalem at the new entrance of the Tower of David Museum.
The entire project was built with the support of the Drahi Foundation, the Clore Israel Foundation, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry and the Tourism Ministry and includes access to the citadel, with the addition of two elevators and a new permanent museum exhibition that will tell the full story of Jerusalem using ancient objects and modern technology.
The Patrick and Lina Drahi Entrance Pavilion will open to visitors in 2022 and will be constructed of steel, stone and glass.
In attendance at the ceremony: Patrick Drahi, president of the foundation that bears his name; his daughter, Angelina Drahi, CEO of the Drahi Foundation, who became a mother last year and made aliyah with her husband and daughter; Eilat Lieber, Director and Chief Curator of the Tower of David Museum; Moshe Lion, Mayor of Jerusalem; Ze’ev Elkin, Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage Affairs; and Danny Mimran, member of the Board of Directors of the Tower of David Museum.