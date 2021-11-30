The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Must MUST LIGHT
Eric Adams and Rotem Rosen (photo credit: Lubavitch Youth)
Eric Adams and Rotem Rosen (photo credit: Lubavitch Youth)

MUST LIGHT

Eric Adams, elected mayor of New York kindles the first light of Hanukkah
By MICHAL GALANTI  
NOVEMBER 30, 2021 18:18
New York mayor Eric Adams continued the tradition begun by his predecessors, and was honored to kindle the first light of Hanukkah with a menorah recognized by the Guinness book of records as the largest in the world. The menorah was designed by the famous Israeli artist Yaakov Agam. This is a high-rise menorah, located in New York City on Fifth Avenue at 59th Street.
Last Sunday, on the first night of the festival of lights, Adams arrived where the menorah was to be lit, accompanied by his staff, and was warmly received by the members and rabbis of the Lubavitch youth movement, who are responsible for the lighting ceremonies. The menorah lighting ceremony was planned by rabbi Shmuel Butman who conducts the event on a yearly basis. 
The largest menorah in the world (photo credit: Lubavitch Youth)The largest menorah in the world (photo credit: Lubavitch Youth)
After being honored to light the first candle with New York real estate tycoon Rotem Rosen, Adams spoke to those in attendance about the meaning of the holiday, his memories of Hanukkah as it was celebrated in the rabbinical courts and synagogues in Brooklyn where he grew up, and the return of life to New York after the coronavirus.


Tags Hanukkah new york Brooklyn jews Menorah
MUST MORE:
MUST LIGHT

Eric Adams, elected mayor of New York kindles the first light of Hanukkah

Mayor Adams lights the first candle with New York's real estate tycoon Rotem Rosen, and speaks to the audience about the meaning of the holiday from his memories of Hanukkah celebrations. 30/11/2021 18:18 PM
MUST DANCE

Batsheva dance company meets with their American Friends organization

The company's management spent an evening together with members of the American friends of the Batsheva, which was dedicated to Naharin’s next film “The Parent - The Movie.” 29/11/2021 16:28 PM
MUST KNOW

Jeff Bezos celebrates Thanksgiving with billionaire Morris Kahn

A photo was shared on Instagram 29/11/2021 15:55 PM
MUST DONATE

Orr Shalom holds annual gala with Amnon Shashua and other supporters

The event was dedicated to foster families in recognition of their dedicated work. 29/11/2021 15:07 PM
MUST KNOW

Israeli design industry leaders gather at Yayoi Kusama Tel Aviv exhibit

The event brought together hundreds of leading designers, studio owners, academics, designers from Wix and academy graduates as well as visual design students from various schools in the country. 24/11/2021 12:27 PM
MUST KNOW

IDF wounded veterans receive honors at tribute event

The tribute event opened with TED lectures by IDF wounded Oren Blitzblau and Dana Pinchasov, continued with a lecture by the poet Shimrit Orr,  author of the song “Hallelujah." 24/11/2021 11:09 AM
MUST EAT

Legendary baker Eric Kayser in Israel to launch winter menu

Kayser arrived in Israel for a visit that was supposed to have taken place a year ago, with the opening of the first boutique on Rothschild Boulevard, but it was postponed due to coronavirus. 21/11/2021 11:23 AM
MUST KNOW

Kfar Zoharim inaugurates center for therapeutic horseback riding

The boys, aged 14-18, study and receive a full matriculation certificate and then enlist in meaningful and full service in the IDF. 18/11/2021 12:59 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Billionaire Teddy Sagi celebrates his 50th birthday with Israeli white party

The big party was held at Sagi's homein Herzliya Pituach. Family members, friends, business partners,and associates were asked to arrive dressed in white.  18/11/2021 12:44 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Tarantino to release seven deleted scenes from 'Pulp Fiction'

At the event, Tarantino revealed that he is offering seven unedited scenes from the original script of “Pulp Fiction” for auction as a Secret NFT.  18/11/2021 12:21 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Israeli stars align to mark 35th Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles

The launch event was held at the Yvel Design Center in Jerusalem. It included a festive morning cocktail and brought together guests from the the Israeli film and television industry. 16/11/2021 09:40 AM
MUST TRY

Turkish, Israeli tycoons open NY Peruvian restaurant alongside Arjun Waney

Coya will open as a pop-up restaurant on the second floor of the Zuma restaurant, which is owned by the three businessmen. 09/11/2021 13:39 PM
MUST SEE

Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv premieres 'First in the Selection'

The play tells the extraordinary story of Alfred Nakache, an Algerian-born Jew, ‘the swimmer of Auschwitz,’ who survived the Holocaust. It is a one-man show starring actor Amir Haddad. 07/11/2021 09:32 AM
MUST SEE

Tel Aviv Museum of Art premieres works of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama

The exhibition, which extends throughout the Tel Aviv Museum, opened on Monday evening. Members of the  Friends' Association of the museum, dressed to the nines and arrived to see and be seen. 03/11/2021 13:19 PM
MUST KNOW

Cornerstone laid in Jerusalem. Find out where

The Patrick and Lina Drahi Entrance Pavilion will open to visitors in 2022 and will be constructed of steel, stone and glass. 02/11/2021 17:39 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

PepsiCo Labs celebrates three years of activity within Israeli tech sector

The event was held in the VIP area of Zappa Ganei Yehoshua, where guests sampled a selection of cocktails and enjoyed a performance by Avihu Pinchasov’s Butcher Club. 01/11/2021 10:32 AM
MUST SEE

American Pie's Eugene Levy to work alongside Israel's NICE

The campaign promotes NICE’s CX one, the company’s cloud platform in the field of customer service and customer experience. 27/10/2021 17:07 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli jewelry designer opens up pop-up store in Tel Aviv

In the pop-up store she opened – she had previously sold only online – one could purchase one of four Kobo-designed necklaces for only NIS 19. 27/10/2021 17:03 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israeli fashion designer launches independent fashion, lifestyle brand

Along with silk clothes, hats, bags, and leather garments, Hefetz presented a series of dozens of bamboo canes that she engraved and painted. 24/10/2021 14:02 PM
MUST VISIT

'Fresh Paint' Art and Design fair opens in Tel Aviv; welcomes Herzog, Huldai, Adams

In addition to a tour of the design and art exhibition, guests enjoyed a live performance by ‘Kochav Haba’ winner, Tamir Greenberg.  24/10/2021 12:44 PM
MUST SEE

What inspired Spencer Tunick's nude Dead Sea photoshoot?

Famous works by Spencer Tunick have been photographed in New York, London, Vienna, Barcelona, Sydney and more. 19/10/2021 13:24 PM
MUST SEE

Artist depicts George H.W. Bush praying at Western Wall as gift for former president

The gift was brought by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, who came to meet with the former President. 19/10/2021 10:39 AM
MUST CELEBRATE

The Jerusalem Post celebrates a decade of conferences - in photos

No less than 500 public figures, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs and Israeli and international leaders took part in the conference. 18/10/2021 12:28 PM
MUST ROYAL

Prince of Monaco visits Israel-based sports-tech company Pixellot

The visit took place during the SPORTEL Monaco 2021 conference, an annual conference that attracts all the major figures in the world of sports and broadcasting rights. 18/10/2021 11:53 AM
MUST JOIN

Largest donors in Israeli science sector come together under Tel Aviv night sky

If in May 2020, someone had said that in October 2021, we would sit here at this event and talk about growth rates in 2022, it would have sounded fanciful. 18/10/2021 11:39 AM
MUST DONATE

Israeli Batia Ofer's event 'Art of Wishes' fundraises for 'Make a Wish'

The event is intended to raise donations for the “Make-a-Wish” organization to fulfill the wishes of children suffering from serious illnesses. 07/10/2021 19:15 PM
MUST HONOR

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performs at surprise party for Frank Lowy

The surprise party combined Lowy’s two great loves – the Philharmonic Orchestra and the children of Orr Shalom. 06/10/2021 09:55 AM
MUST WATCH

Israeli film producer Ben Giladi attends premiere of Nicholas Cage's 'Pig'

The film, produced by Ben Giladi, was screened for the first time in Israel at the Haifa Film Festival and is commercially distributed by United King Films. 05/10/2021 15:42 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Omer Adam, Static & Ben El perform at wedding of son of Shari Arison

The wedding took place at the Havat Ronit event complex in Sharon, almost a year after their big engagement party that the couple held in the garden of Arison's home. 03/10/2021 14:04 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israel's second-ever astronaut chooses personal items for Rakia space launch

In preparation for his journey, Stibbe was asked to choose personal items he would like to take with him into space. What he chose: A 3D-scale model of the Japanese Peace Bell. 26/09/2021 12:37 PM
MUST READ

What could be learned 'On the Hummus Route'? From Cairo to Damascus

The event organizers have explained the choice to present the book as a step that will inspire hope for a better recovery towards an egalitarian and sustainable world. 22/09/2021 12:53 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Hundreds arrive in style to attend Haifa International Film Festival

The Haifa International Film Festival is held with the support of the Israel Film Council - the Culture and Sport Ministry, the Tourism, the Regional Cooperation Ministry and the Haifa Municipality. 22/09/2021 12:32 PM
MUST GLOW

Mimi Luzon back in New York to brush shoulders with Irina Shayk, Kate Upton

She has a beautiful home salon in Petah Tikva, where men and women come to her from near and far and they swear by her. 20/09/2021 22:03 PM
MUST ZOOM

Thousands tune in for Zoom's annual conference 'Zoomtopia'

The conference, which was, of course, conducted on the Zoom platform, presented programs and innovations designed for today’s dynamic work environments. 20/09/2021 12:03 PM
MUST KNOW

What does NYC's Eric Adams have to do with Paris Hilton, James Harden?

This week he held a series of meetings attended by, among others, NBA star James Harden, Paris Hilton, and other celebrities.  14/09/2021 16:49 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Israeli tech magnate marries sweetheart in first glittering wedding of New Year

The couple, who married at Ronit Farm in the Sharon, walked towards the canopy accompanied by their parents to the sounds of the song 'Together' performed live by Marina Maximilian and Guy Menach. 13/09/2021 11:14 AM
MUST SEE

Some 20 years on, the decadence continues with Batsheva Dance Company

Ohad Naharin, Batsheva's in-house choreographer, created the first Decadance in 2000, marking a decade of his work with the company. 13/09/2021 10:46 AM
MUST SEE

Film portraying life of A. B. Yehoshua screens at Jerusalem Film Festival

After being widowed from his beloved wife, the writer, A. B. Yehoshua, has not given up the desire for living. 05/09/2021 15:21 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Israeli digital intel organization celebrates 1st day of trading on Nasdaq

The broadcast opened with a special cover performance of the 2015 Eurovision-winning song ‘Heroes’, which included the phrase: "We are the heroes behind the heroes." 05/09/2021 15:04 PM
MUST JOIN

Soho House opens up first social club in Israel

Today, Soho House branches are located throughout the world, as well as its restaurants, spas, workspaces, and cinemas. 02/09/2021 13:35 PM
MUST READ

Who are Israeli businesswomen Shari Arison and Nurit Eldar?

Arison is a businesswoman and philanthropist who focuses on the connection between spirit and matter in numerous and diverse fields. 29/08/2021 17:10 PM
MUST SEE

Let's make 'Hipstory': Israeli artist depicts world leaders in ways never seen before

Over the years, the project has become an educational tool in schools and institutions and an informational tool among Jewish communities and organizations around the world. 29/08/2021 17:09 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Israel's second-ever astronaut oversees preparations for Rakia space launch

The meeting was part of a series of gatherings that are currently taking place between the researchers and the entrepreneurs who will participate in the ‘Rakia’ mission. 24/08/2021 12:23 PM
MUST DRINK

Israeli brand of arak, NOAH 12, distilled in northern Israel, launches

Jacques Beer, Tempo chairman and owner, Daniel Beer, Deputy CEO of Tempo, and Uri Shekel, CEO of Masterpiece Team, attended the launch at the Blue Beach in Tel Aviv. 24/08/2021 11:54 AM
Bar Refaeli
MUST JOIN

Bar Refaeli, Omer Adam, other celebrities promote tolerance, respect

Among the association’s prominent ambassadors: Omer Adam, Bar Refaeli, Lior Suchard, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and NFL superstar Julian Edelman, among others. 24/08/2021 11:44 AM
MUST KNOW

On Deck offering fellowship for Israeli tech business entrepreneurs

The fellowship, a network of networks, offers a series of independent, adjacent communities that help talented, ambitious people start and grow their companies. 19/08/2021 12:55 PM
MUST PARTY

New York socialite Richie Akiva spends weekend in Israel

From a pool party with Omer Adam to a party in one of Tel Aviv's luxury towers, Richie Akiva stirs up the nightlife in Israel on most recent trip. 16/08/2021 10:45 AM
MUST VISIT

Long-awaited Six Senses Shaharut luxury desert resort opens in Negev

The hotel is located in an isolated area of land in the south of Israel and extends over a towering cliff overlooking the Red Mountains, near the town of Shaharut. 10/08/2021 11:40 AM
MUST CONGRATULATE

University of Haifa awards honorary doctorate to Delta Galil Industries CEO

Dabah was recognized for his unique dedication to higher education and ability to impact society at large and was applauded for his long-time support of Ethiopian students who study at the university 09/08/2021 14:50 PM
GOWNS DESIGNED by costume historian and creator Moni Mednik.
MUST SEE

Fashion escapism comes to Design Museum of Holon with 'The Ball' exhibit

“The exhibition The Ball is dedicated to escapism,” says curator Ya'ara Keydar. 09/08/2021 14:05 PM
MUST WATCH

After winning prize at Cannes, 'Ahed's Knee' premieres in Tel Aviv

The film, directed by Nadav Lapid, tells the story of Y., a film director in his mid-forties who arrives in a remote village at the edge of the desert to screen one of his films. 09/08/2021 12:58 PM
MUST SEE

Largest mezuzah in the world unveiled and placed at museum in Jerusalem

The largest mezuzah in the world – designed by the artist Yaakov Agam – was unveiled and placed in the Wolfson Museum of Jewish Art at Heichal Shlomo in Jerusalem. 02/08/2021 13:19 PM
MUST REUNITE

Israeli fashion icon Tamara Yovel Jones meets Roberto Cavalli in Italy

Cavalli owns the Florence-based Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli group, which he founded in the 1970s - famed for its animal prints. 01/08/2021 13:32 PM
MUST SEE

'Silent Storms': Browse the exquisite works of Israeli artist Karin Angel

Family members and close friends were happy about the date chosen for the opening of the exhibition: Tu B'Av, the Holiday of Love. 27/07/2021 11:25 AM
Ofra Strauss
MUST CONGRATULATE

Israeli biz magnate Ofra Strauss's son is getting married. Find out to who

Shir Marom says "yes" to Tom Lahat 26/07/2021 20:38 PM
MUST WIN

Jewish billionaire Marc Lasry celebrates Milwaukee's NBA championship

Marc Lasry attended a fundraiser for AIDS research in France led by legendary actress Sharon Stone and singer Alicia Keys before returning to the US to celebrate his team's triumph. 22/07/2021 12:10 PM
From L to R: IDC’s President and Founder Prof. Uriel Reichman, businessman and philanthropist Joey L
MUST CONGRATULATE

Founder of Ethiopian-Israeli scholarship program honored with doctorate

Joey Low, a native New Yorker who made aliyah to Israel, was honored by the IDC for his contributions to the Ethiopian-Israeli community 20/07/2021 23:30 PM
Elliott Aintabi.
MUST VISIT

The glittering hotel where stars spent the Cannes Film Festival

Cannes film festival sees particularly large Israeli delegation due to four feature films 15/07/2021 14:34 PM
MUST VISIT

New medical museum draws hundreds for night of fascination

Guests for the new medical museum at Technoda Hadera included major donors, Nobel laureates, and business leaders. 13/07/2021 17:46 PM
MUST PLAY

High stakes poker — For a good cause

An annual poker tournament evening organized by Variety as a charity event to raise money for the care of children. 06/07/2021 11:35 AM
MUST EAT

New center for food culture in Israel opens

Asif, a collaborative project with Start-Up Nation Central, will host exhibitions and cultural events for Israeli cuisine — including oddities like grasshopper powder falafel. 06/07/2021 11:18 AM
Micha Kaufman.
MUST CELEBRATE

Israeli company Fiverr celebrates Fiverr Fest in Sea of Galilee hotel

Over 500 Fiverr employees enjoyed a weekend of spa treatments, smoothie and ice cream stands, as well as lectures 05/07/2021 17:13 PM
MUST KNOW

Techstars TLV Demo Day event gives glimpse of new startups

The Techstars event marked the completion of the accelerator’s 2021 cycle in Israel, and guests received a glimpse of the ten startups that completed the program. 05/07/2021 14:48 PM
MUST TRY

Tech for top athletes and astronauts now in Israel

28/06/2021 22:35 PM
MUST KNOW

With the pandemic ending, Israel's artists come out to play

New exhibitions featuring Oren Fischer are sure to delight Israeli art lovers. 28/06/2021 21:41 PM
Sasson Gabay, Iris Nesher, Tom Nesher, and Avi Nesher, June 22, 2021.
MUST SEE

Tel Aviv Museum of Art premieres Tom Nesher's premiere film

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art premiered Tom Nesher's short film "And Now Close Your Eyes" on Tuesday night 24/06/2021 17:12 PM
MUST CELEBRATE

Microsoft Israel welcomes back employees in style

Microsoft Israel welcomed back employees with a concert featuring Noga Erez, Dennis Lloyd, DJ Itay Galo, and many more. 21/06/2021 19:18 PM
MUST SEE

Carmel Ilan's new exhibition 'Here and Now' features local art

The gallery features a café, and the works on display are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to support local art 17/06/2021 18:31 PM
MUST COLLABORATE

Real beauty: Collaboration in cosmetics to create coexistence

As part of a collaboration between Nasrin Qadri and Ofra cosmetics, a new makeup palette has been created under the name Hayati, which means ‘my life’ in Arabic. 15/06/2021 13:23 PM
MUST KNOW

Anias and Beny Steinmetz celebrate seaside son's wedding

Nadav and Keren Steinmetz celebrated with their guests in front a gorgeous seaside sunset 14/06/2021 13:36 PM
Left to right: Vered Roth, Michal Herzog, Roni Gamzu, and Isaac Herzog.
MUST JOIN

Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital celebrates COVID successes

The event was held on Friday and included musical performances 14/06/2021 13:19 PM
Tova Sagol, David Zeba, and Sami Sagol.
MUST LISTEN

Israeli opera returns with full force, starting with 'Mothers'

Original opening opera focuses on women's stories in Genesis 14/06/2021 12:58 PM
MUST INSPIRE

Tel Aviv Museum of Art receives $15m. donation on 90th anniversary

The designated contribution will be used to expand infrastructure and install innovative systems in accessibility adjustments and green planning. 07/06/2021 07:24 AM
MUST FOLLOW

Yair Lapid thanked for unity efforts by Israeli businessman

Guy Oseary showed his support for Yair Lapid with a rousing post on Instagram. 06/06/2021 19:49 PM
MUST KNOW

Global Investment Forum 2021: Leaders and innovators gathered in Dubai

The Global Investment Forum 2021 was a star-studded affair featuring luminaries such as Yaakov Katz, Maurice Kahn, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and more 03/06/2021 18:18 PM
MUST LISTEN

Annual Friends’ Meeting marks 75th year of Israel Music Conservatory

Retired District Court Judge Michal Rubinstein Shamgar hosted the event. 31/05/2021 13:11 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Shari Arison’s son holds engagement party over weekend

The ‘Ma Kashur’ Trio performed at the party, which was attended by the couple’s close friends. 31/05/2021 12:06 PM
MUST VISIT

‘Amadeo Modigliani, Among Friends’ exhibit opens at Tel Aviv Museum of Art

The exhibition marks the centenary of the death of artist Amadeo Modigliani. 18/05/2021 15:40 PM
MUST EAT

Viral chef Salt Bae to open new branch in Beverly Hills

The Nusr-Et steakhouse chain, with several chains throughout the US, has been a popular hit. 13/05/2021 14:20 PM
MUST KNOW

TAU alumni help raise funds for students

The Tel Aviv University Alumni Organization has launched an innovative and surprising scholarship initiative for TAU students 10/05/2021 15:11 PM
frank lowy 88 298
MUST CELEBRATE

An 80th birthday party to remember for prominent businessman

Alfred Akirov, one of the most prominent businessmen in Israel, celebrated his birthday in style — complete with a show by Israel's leading artists 09/05/2021 13:58 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Family tradition: Papouchado family continues to excel in business

Eil Papouchado celebrates his grandson's academic excellence at IDC Herzliya 09/05/2021 13:39 PM
MUST INSPIRE

Families in need, and a fintech company ready to help out

eToro has donated $100,000 dollars to families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic 09/05/2021 13:13 PM
MUST INSPIRE

Fashion chain partners on new book and art exhibit: 'Turning the Tables'

The book “Turning the Tables” and the exhibition present the stories of 20 women who survived prostitution and works of art inspired by them 04/05/2021 13:22 PM
MUST SEE

Beit Lessin Theater resumes activity after over a year with new premiere

Rehearsals for the play were held during the Corona period, but its release was halted until the cultural world was reopened. 03/05/2021 10:09 AM
Matthew Bronfman, one of the owners of IKEA in Israel, receives his celebratory gift basket
MUST CONGRATULATE

IKEA gifts workers delicious gift basket amid 20 years in Israel

A package given to IKEA employees in Israel in honor of its 20 years of Israeli operations included a cake recipe, ingredients and instructions. 27/04/2021 15:32 PM
Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE
MUST KNOW

Israeli tech giant NICE hosts celeb-packed annual conference

With celebrities such as Tom Brady and James Corden in attendance, NICE's annual customer conference Interactions Live is sure to be a hit. 27/04/2021 15:28 PM
Gil Ofer at his birthday bash
MUST KNOW

A wild birthday party for an up-and-coming celebrity

The location chosen for the birthday celebration: Ronit Farm. The concept: INTO THE WILD. 27/04/2021 15:27 PM
Nili Lotan
MUST FOLLOW

Nili Lotan: The Israeli fashion maven turned hero of New York

Nili Lotan, Israeli-born fashion icon, takes New York by storm with charitable actions, stylistic flair 21/04/2021 17:50 PM
Idan and Batia Ofer
MUST KNOW

National Library of Israel to get floral neighbor with new park

New park, covering 1.5 dunams, opening next to National Library of Israel's new headquarters 21/04/2021 17:49 PM
Prof. Shimshon Harel and Prof. Yakoub Hanna
MUST JOIN

At Weizmann Institute, friends learn about 'fetuses, mice, organs'

This was the first in-person gathering of the Israeli Friends Association of the Weizmann Institute of Science since the coronavirus pandemic hit Israel 21/04/2021 16:56 PM
MUST FOLLOW

Noga Erez, the rising Israeli indie singer, launches KIDS

The debut took place in a worldwide live streaming performance 19/04/2021 23:33 PM
Artist Batia Shani with chef Assaf Granit
MUST SEE

Gala event celebrates latest exhibit by artist Batia Shani

Shani created thousands of decorated envelopes, combining embroidery, sewing, and painting, and mailed them to addresses all over the world. This was the result 19/04/2021 23:30 PM
Soon objects and flowers
MUST LOOK

3D your home to charming

Soon pulls together the environmental, economic aspect and social aspect of design 19/04/2021 23:27 PM
Shirel Shimonov (right) with some of her guests at an April fundraising event
MUST JOIN

Behind-the-scenes at an exclusive fundraising event for Impact Collections

Join Shirel Shimonov 16/04/2021 12:59 PM
Prof. Shai Efrati
MUST INNOVATE

Israeli anti-aging center launches in UAE

Aviv Scientific is behind the initiative 12/04/2021 04:08 AM
MUST WELCOME

Etihad Airways inaugurates flight service between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv

Who was at the VIP launch event? See photos 07/04/2021 11:12 AM
MUST FOLLOW

To be Israeli is to be reckless and capricious but effective

Find out about the unique taste of Hagit Bilia, known as Liza Panelim 05/04/2021 17:31 PM
MUST CONGRATULATE

Compass, Inc. opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange

High-tech entrepreneur Dr. Ori Allon celebrated at a ceremony on Wall Street 05/04/2021 16:01 PM
MUST READ

What book did Gal Gadot post about on Instagram?

Hint: Its about something she has two of - and another one on the way 05/04/2021 14:12 PM
Load more
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by